Broncos right tackle Ja’Wuan James details season-long issues with left knee

Broncos proper deal with Ja’Wuan James stated he gained’t play in Sunday’s season finale towards Oakland, that means his preliminary yr with the workforce will embody solely 33 snaps performed.

Within the locker room as we speak, James detailed the setbacks involving his left knee.

Week 1 at Oakland (10 snaps): James sustained a torn MCL.

Week eight at Indianapolis (22 snaps): James was rolled up from behind once more and sustained torn meniscus and tore the scar tissue across the MCL.

Week 14 at Houston (31 snaps): James performed the primary half however skilled “buckling” of the knee and an MRI revealed further MCL harm.

“Pain is one thing — I’ve dealt with pain and this is football and you’re going to play through pain,” he stated. “Speaking to the medical doctors, they have been saying this wants time to heal — the ligament continues to be torn, the knee was giving out on me and buckling. That’s approach completely different than ache.

James stated the present plan is to keep away from surgical procedure though he could have an MRI subsequent month to ensure the knee is therapeutic correctly.

“Injuries (stink) when they happen,” he stated. “I’ve played this game for a long time, but I’ve never experienced a buckling or giving out of the knee.”

Signed to a four-year, $51 million contract in free company final March to go away Miami, James was anticipated to convey stability to the Broncos’ proper deal with place. However his season by no means bought out of the blocks.

“I wanted to come here and make an impact for this team,” James stated. “I’m more of a person that is going to lead by example than (be) rah-rah and I really haven’t gotten a chance besides camp to really just show my play. I just want to put it behind me and move forward and not worry about my knee this offseason and get healthy it so going into next season, I have a clear mind with it.”

This story might be up to date …