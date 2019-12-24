Broncos safety Justin Simmons calls $56,156 fine a “little ridiculous”

Broncos security Justin Simmons will enchantment a $56,156 effective for his penalty towards Kansas Metropolis Chiefs tight finish Travis Kelce in Week 15.

Simmons was penalized for pointless roughness, the officers deciding he hit a defenseless Kelce following an incompletion.

“I think it’s fair to say that fine was a little ridiculous,” Simmons mentioned on Tuesday. “If you watch my game to begin with, I pick and choose when I’m able to get a calculated hit and not get a penalty.”

The cross deflected off Kelce’s fingers an immediate earlier than Simmons, main along with his proper shoulder, made contact with Kelce. However Simmons’ additionally made helmet-to-helmet contract, which doubtless produced the hefty effective.

“If you look at the play itself, there’s no violent nature to it,” Simmons mentioned. “The ball hit his hands. I’m actually kind of confused with what I was supposed to do. I know if any part of your body hits their head, that’s the unnecessary roughness aspect to it. But I led with my shoulder and hit his shoulder and tried to separate the football.”

By interesting, Simmons can state his case there was no intent on the play and main with the shoulder can nonetheless trigger helmet-to-helmet contact.

“I’m not going to be rude, but I am going to genuinely ask, ‘What am I supposed to do?’” he mentioned. “He had already touched the ball. He’s not defenseless at that point.”

Simmons was beforehand fined $26,739 in August 2018 (pointless roughness in preseason sport vs. Minnesota) and $53,482 in November 2018 (helmet to helmet hit towards the Chargers).