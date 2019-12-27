Broncos safety Trey Marshall aims to build on breakout performance in first NFL start

Trey Marshall’s uphill climb from undrafted school free agent to beginning Broncos security required an underdog mindset adopted as a youngster whereas training in helmet and pads amid the hazy Florida warmth.

Columbia Excessive College in Lake Metropolis has produced plenty of outstanding NFL gamers, together with Eagles defensive sort out Tim Jernigan and Texans offensive sort out Laremy Tunsil. Marshall dreamed of an analogous path to the professionals, however he was pressured to attend for a starring highschool function. Then, as a senior, Marshall suffered a ruptured abdomen in a recreation that required emergency surgical procedure.

He relates a lot of the expertise to his first style of NFL adversity with the Broncos: Solely 22 snaps performed, all on particular groups, over his 2018 rookie season.

“It was a humbling experience,” Marshall mentioned. “I just went back to how I was like in high school. I stayed quiet to myself and put the work in until it was my time.”

Final Sunday, in a 27-17 Broncos victory over the Lions, Marshall made good on his mission. He tallied a team-leading 9 tackles whereas enjoying all 50 defensive snaps within the Broncos’ secondary instead of suspended security Kareem Jackson.

“It meant a lot,” Marshall mentioned of his first NFL begin. “But I’m not even thinking about it anymore. I’m just ready for the next one.”

The 6-foot, 207-pound security was branded a nimble heavy hitter after 4 seasons at Florida State. It’s why the Broncos re-signed Marshall to their follow squad after being initially reduce as a rookie, and the way he rose up the depth chart with particular groups excellence to basically exchange Su’a Cravens on the lively roster this yr.

Marshall carries his bodily popularity proudly, with one notable catch: “I want to be known as a cover guy, too.”

Marshall credit tireless movie research and a spotlight to element for the rising mutual belief amongst his coaches. In assembly rooms, Marshall has modeled his preparation after veteran teammates with the mindset he’ll begin — even when he’s buried on the depth chart.

“You could look back through all my notes and it’s the same routine every week,” Marshall mentioned. “I just stayed in that routine and got a chance.”

Teammates had been thrilled when it lastly arrived.

“I was excited for him,” security Will Parks mentioned. “He’s been playing the position since last year. Obviously, this is his first time going out there as a starter. … For him to go out there at the caliber that he did, and make a couple of key tackles for us and pick up the slack for us on the back end, it’s pretty awesome.”

Marshall additionally left the Lions recreation with a number of key educating moments. Defending a third-and-long early within the fourth quarter, he hovered over a deep ball supposed for large receiver Kenny Golladay with cornerback Chris Harris in protection. However Marshall mistimed his leap for a straightforward interception, and as an alternative collided with Harris because the soccer fell incomplete.

“That’s one I think he should pick off, he didn’t, and they almost caught it,” coach Vic Fangio mentioned. “But overall, he played well. I was pleased with him.”

Marshall will get yet one more likelihood to make an enduring impression on Fangio towards the Raiders on Sunday earlier than an offseason of potential upheaval within the Broncos’ secondary with cornerback Chris Harris, security Justin Simmons and security Will Parks within the remaining yr of their respective contracts.

Marshall’s motivation to carve out a featured function for the Broncos goes past simply soccer. He’s pushed to supply for his household and 2-year-old son. And there’s additionally his new household to consider — the one he found in Denver.

“Even when there are ups and downs, turmoil, something going on or arguing, we’re still going to push through it and be cool the next day,” Marshall mentioned. “It’s a real brotherhood in the locker room.”