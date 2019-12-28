Broncos scouting report: How Denver matches up against the Raiders and predictions

Oakland Raiders (7-Eight) at Denver Broncos (6-9), 2:25 p.m. MST, Sunday at Mile Excessive, CBS, 850 AM, 94.1 FM, 103.5 FM

Three Issues To Watch

1. Lindsay nears 1,000. Due to 109 yards in final week’s win over Detroit (his second 100-yard recreation of 2019), Broncos working again Phillip Lindsay is 42 yards from 1,000. He could be the primary undrafted participant to begin his profession with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

2. Creating strain. In 10 video games towards the Broncos (5-5 file), Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been sacked solely 18 occasions, together with twice within the final three video games mixed. Time to vary that. Carr has been sacked seven occasions within the final two video games.

Three. Defending Waller. Raiders tight finish Darren Waller leads his crew in catches (84) and yards (1,zero38) and will likely be a match-up concern for the Broncos. The very best transfer could be assigning nickel again Will Parks to Waller as a substitute of linebackers Todd Davis/Alexander Johnson.

Recreation Plan

When the Broncos run

The Broncos’ working recreation had three “explosive” rushes (acquire of a minimum of 12 yards) in win over Detroit, matching their complete from the earlier three video games mixed. It is smart to feed Lindsay early to get off to begin and get him to 1,000 yards dashing. Lindsay has 17 of the Broncos’ 23 explosive rushes this season. The Raiders are tied for eighth towards the frenzy (100 yards per recreation).

Edge: Broncos

When the Broncos go

When the groups met in Week 1, the Raiders rushed 5 or extra on eight of Joe Flacco’s 38 drop-backs (three sacks). Drew Lock faces Oakland for the primary time, is Three-1 because the starter and has been sacked solely 4 occasions in three video games. The Raiders have solely 9 interceptions and solely security Eric Harris has multiple (three). A key for the Broncos will likely be third down — they’re 29th (32.1%), however the Raiders’ protection is 28th (43.6).

Edge: Broncos

When the Raiders run

If rookie Josh Jacobs performs, Oakland will get the benefit. If Jacobs is inactive or restricted due to a shoulder damage, the Broncos have the sting. After lacking two of the final three video games, Jacobs is predicted to play. In Week 1, he rushed 23 occasions for 85 yards. For the yr, he has 1,150 yards and 7 touchdowns. The Broncos have allowed four.2 yards per carry and 9 touchdowns this yr.

Edge: Raiders.

When the Raiders go

The Broncos held Detroit to 95 internet passing yards final week, however that was towards rookie quarterback David Blough. Oakland veteran Derek Carr presents a distinct problem as a result of he can acknowledge pressures and throw the soccer rapidly. In Week 1, he was not sacked, knocked down and even pressured in 27 drop-backs (six blitzes). The Broncos have to account for tight finish Darren Waller and receivers Hunter Renfrow and Tyrell Williams.

Edge: Raiders.

Particular groups

Take away a largely first rate season from kicker Brandon McManus (26 of 30 on subject targets) and returner Diontae Spencer (Eight.2 punts/30.Three kicks) and it’s been a largely sub-par yr for the Broncos’ particular groups. They’ve allowed two punt return touchdowns. The Raiders can’t cowl punts (31st — 10.Eight-yard common). Kicker Daniel Carson has made 16 of 22 field-goal makes an attempt. The Broncos get the by-default edge.

Edge: Raiders.

Publish Predictions

Mark Kiszla, columnist

Raiders 24, Broncos 23

Hedging my bets. Both I will likely be proper about dah Raid-ahs pulling an upset or my preseason choose for Broncos to complete 7-9 will likely be on the cash.

Ryan O’Halloran, beat author







Broncos 31, Raiders 23

Phillip Lindsay cruises previous 1,000 yards dashing, the Broncos profit from Oakland committing 110 yards in penalties and the house crew wins seven of their closing 12 video games.

Kyle Newman, beat author

Broncos 42, Raiders 14

Who mentioned this Denver season wasn’t enjoyable? The Broncos exit in model by skunking the silver and black as Drew Lock throws 4 touchdowns.