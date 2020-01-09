Broncos superfan Robert Garner nominated for Ford Hall of Fans, giving him a shot at a spot in Canton

Broncos Nation, lengthy identified for its ardent devotion, now has an opportunity to see certainly one of its personal honored in Canton.

Robert Garner, a.ok.a. “Rescue Rob,” is a Broncos superfan who hosts one of many largest tailgates at Mile Excessive. A season ticket holder since 2010, the workforce nominated Garner for the Ford Corridor of Followers, which is a corridor of fame for soccer followers contained in the Professional Soccer Corridor of Fame.

Garner, a firefighter for the Poudre Fireplace Authority by day, owns a 1976 Ford hearth engine that he’s personalized as “Broncos Country Engine No. 7”. The hearth engine is a staple at Garner’s tailgate, which he’s been internet hosting since he purchased the truck in 2013 after seeing it sitting on a ranch with a “for sale” signal whereas on household trip in Custer, South Dakota.

The acquisition of the fireplace engine escalated Garner’s fandom, at the same time as he was lengthy on observe to turn into the superfan he’s as we speak.

“Years ago, my wife made me my first Broncos fire helmet, and to this day, it’s the best Christmas gift anybody has ever given me,” Garner stated. “I started wearing that to the games, and then I started to get some old (firefighter) bunker pants, turned them orange, and then I got some leather Broncos suspenders. The Broncos have always been huge to me, and my mom put me on the season-ticket waiting list when I was in high school.”

A serious consideration within the Broncos’ nomination of Garner — a nomination that was delivered at Garner’s door in Fort Collins through a shock go to by Corridor of Fame cornerback Champ Bailey — is the fireman’s group service.

With the assistance of different coordinating superfans, the 40-year-old Fort Collins native raised practically $10,000 for varied charities at his pregame tailgate this 12 months. Garner will get the food and drinks for the tailgate donated, after which individuals depart money donations on the tailgate which go to numerous native organizations corresponding to Kids’s Hospital and the Denver Rescue Mission. Garner additionally makes use of the truck for charity occasions on non-game days.

Broncos followers can vote for Garner via January 27 at www.fordhalloffans.com/soccer, as he’s going through 5 different superfan finalists from throughout the nation. Three of the highest six finalists will win a visit to the Tremendous Bowl in Miami, with the final word winner being honored on the NFL enshrinement ceremony in August.

For Garner, he says the nomination alone is a humbling affirmation of his ardour for the workforce and the group round it.

“The Broncos are going to be in our life forever,” Garner stated. “We are lifelong Broncos fans and nothing can stop that — not these last four (rough) seasons, not anything. We’re going to have our tickets until I’m gone, and I’m going to pass them on to the kids.”