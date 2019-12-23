Broncos up-down drill: Best and worst performances against the Lions

Up: DaeSean Hamilton posted profession highs in catches (six) and receiving yards (65) and has continued to settle into a job inside a younger Broncos receiving core together with Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick. His Three-yard landing reception off a Drew Lock shovel move was a factor of red-zone magnificence.

Down: Punt protection. Particularly with 10:52 left within the first half, when Detroit’s Jamal Agnew took a Colby Waldman punt, broke a Joe Jones sort out, and hoofed it 64 yards for a landing, pushing the Lions result in 10-Zero.

Up: Proper sort out Elijah Wilkinson left the competition within the first half with an ankle damage. Left guard Dalton Risner has been battling viral gunk for a lot of the week and sat out after halftime. However their replacements, Jake Rodgers and Patrick Morris, respectively, opened good holes for Phillip Lindsay and saved Drew Lock clear.

Down: The gang. Nearly 10,000 no-shows on a heat December day isn’t a very good look. Particularly through the begin of a vacation week.

Up: Shade rush jerseys. Sure, from a distance, they appear to be visitors cones with blueberries on high. But it surely brings again all types of recollections which are heat and the fuzzy. And talking of heat …

Up: The climate. Sunday’s kickoff temperature of 67 diploma was the second-warmest on-record for a December Broncos house recreation. The all-time report for warmest house December kickoff temp is 68 levels, set on Dec. 6, 1981 in opposition to Kansas Metropolis.

RJ Sangosti, The Denver Put up Drew Lock (Three) passes to Tim Patrick (81) of the Denver Broncos within the purple zone through the second quarter because the Broncos tackle the Detroit Lions at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive in Denver on Dec. 22, 2019.

RJ Sangosti, The Denver Put up Von Miller (58) of the Denver Broncos hits quarterback David Blough (10) of the Detroit Lions through the second quarter at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive in Denver on Dec. 22, 2019.

RJ Sangosti, The Denver Put up Von Miller (58) of the Denver Broncos celebrates a play through the second quarter because the Broncos tackle the Detroit Lions at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive in Denver on Dec. 22, 2019.

RJ Sangosti, The Denver Put up Phillip Lindsay (30) of the Denver Broncos drives up the sector within the second quarter because the Broncos tackle the Detroit Lions at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive in Denver on Dec. 22, 2019.

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Put up Phillip Lindsay (30) of the Denver Broncos rushes in opposition to the Detroit Lions through the second quarter of the NFL recreation at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive in Denver on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

RJ Sangosti, The Denver Put up Drew Lock (Three) of the Denver Broncos drives down the sector within the second quarter because the Broncos tackle the Detroit Lions at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive in Denver on Dec. 22, 2019.

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Put up Drew Lock (Three) of the Denver Broncos throws in opposition to the Detroit Lions through the second quarter of the NFL recreation at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive in Denver on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Put up Darius Slay (23) of the Detroit Lions and Tracy Walker (21) defend Courtland Sutton (14) of the Denver Broncos on a move try through the second quarter of the NFL recreation at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive in Denver on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

RJ Sangosti, The Denver Put up Courtland Sutton (14) of the Denver Broncos drops the soccer after a catch within the second quarter because the Broncos tackle the Detroit Lions at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive in Denver on Dec. 22, 2019.

RJ Sangosti, The Denver Put up Phillip Lindsay (30) of the Denver Broncos drives up the sector within the second quarter because the Broncos tackle the Detroit Lions at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive in Denver on Dec. 22, 2019.

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Put up Royce Freeman (28) of the Denver Broncos scores a speeding landing in opposition to the Detroit Lions through the second quarter of the NFL recreation at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive in Denver on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Put up Royce Freeman (28) of the Denver Broncos celebrates his speeding landing with Jeff Heuerman (82) and Troy Fumagalli (84) in opposition to the Detroit Lions through the second quarter at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive in Denver on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

RJ Sangosti, The Denver Put up Jamal Agnew (39) of the Detroit Lions runs again a punt for a landing because the Denver Broncos tackle the Detroit Lions at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive in Denver on Dec. 22, 2019.

Eric Lutzens, The Denver Put up Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) will get sacked by Denver Broncos defensive finish Dre’Mont Jones (93) through the second quarter of the sport on at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive in Denver on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Put up Von Miller (58) of the Denver Broncos celebrates after stopping Devon Kennard (42) of the Detroit Lions for no acquire through the second quarter of the NFL recreation at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive in Denver on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

Eric Lutzens, The Denver Put up Denver Broncos operating again Phillip Lindsay (30) runs the ball by visitors through the second quarter of the sport at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive in Denver on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

Eric Lutzens, The Denver Put up Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) will get a private foul pointless roughness name after hitting Denver Broncos tight finish Jeff Heuerman (82) through the second quarter of the sport at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive in Denver on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Put up DaeSean Hamilton (17) of the Denver Broncos makes a catch as Justin Coleman (27) of the Detroit Lions defends through the first quarter at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive in Denver on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

Eric Lutzens, The Denver Put up Denver Broncos operating again Royce Freeman (28) will get wrapped up by Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) and Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin (29) through the first quarter of the sport on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive. The Denver Broncos hosted the Detroit Lions for the sport.

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Put up Drew Lock (Three) of the Denver Broncos huddles the offense in opposition to the Detroit Lions through the first quarter on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Put up Jeremiah Attaochu (97) of the Denver Broncos and Dre’Mont Jones (93) sack David Blough (10) of the Detroit Lions through the first quarter in Denver on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Put up Devontae Booker (23) of the Denver Broncos misses catch as Jahlani Tavai (51) of the Detroit Lions through the first quarter in Denver on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

Eric Lutzens, The Denver Put up Denver Broncos free security Justin Simmons (31) takes down Detroit Lions tight finish Logan Thomas (82) through the first quarter of the sport at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive in Denver on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

RJ Sangosti, The Denver Put up Bob Bruggeman cheers on his Denver Broncos as they tackle the Detroit Lions at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive in Denver on Dec. 22, 2019.

Eric Lutzens, The Denver Put up Denver Broncos linebacker Malik Reed (59) sacks Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) through the first quarter of the sport at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive in Denver on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019

Eric Lutzens, The Denver Put up Detroit Lions operating again Kerryon Johnson (33) tries to push for just a few further yards whereas being stopped by the Broncos through the first quarter of the sport on at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive in Denver on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

Eric Lutzens, The Denver Put up Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio seems towards the display screen for a replay through the first quarter of the sport at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive in Denver on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Put up Garett Bolles (72) of the Denver Broncos takes a second earlier than the primary quarter in opposition to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

Eric Lutzens, The Denver Put up Denver Broncos vast receiver Tim Patrick (81) runs on to the sector previous to the beginning of the sport at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive in Denver on Dec. 22, 2019.

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Put up Drew Lock (Three) of the Denver Broncos stands for the nationwide anthem earlier than the primary quarter in opposition to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

RJ Sangosti, The Denver Put up Von Miller (58) rocks a triangle hair lower because the Denver Broncos tackle the Detroit Lions at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive in Denver on Dec. 22, 2019.

RJ Sangosti, The Denver Put up F-16s, from Buckley Air Power Base, do a flyover firstly of the Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions recreation at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive in Denver on Dec. 22, 2019.

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Put up Phillip Lindsay (30) of the Denver Broncos stands for the nationwide anthem forward of the primary quarter in opposition to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Put up Connor McGovern (60) of the Denver Broncos, Jake Rodgers (69), Drew Lock (Three), Will Parks (34) and Diontae Spencer (11) stand of the nationwide anthem forward of the primary quarter in opposition to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

RJ Sangosti, The Denver Put up Drew Lock (Three) will get able to run out to the sector earlier than the Denver Broncos tackle the Detroit Lions at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive in Denver on Dec. 22, 2019.

RJ Sangosti, The Denver Put up From left, Drew Lock (Three) and Elijah Wilkinson (68) dance round earlier than operating out on the sector earlier than the Denver Broncos tackle the Detroit Lions at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive in Denver on Dec. 22, 2019.

Down: Holding, No. 72. Left sort out Garett Bolles must be getting sick of listening to his quantity referred to as at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive. So are Broncos followers, who booed lustily when No. 72 was referred to as for his 13th maintain of the season within the first quarter, pushing the hosts again to a first-and-20 at their very own 34-yard line.

Up: The move rush. Outdoors Jeremiah Attachou recorded his third sack in three weeks with a first-half takedown of Lions QB David Blough. Rookie exterior linebacker Malik Reed and first-year defensive finish Dre’Mont Jones received in on the motion, too, giving the hosts three sacks of Blough over the primary two durations. Jones completed with two sacks on the afternoon.

Down: RB Devontae Booker. Possible taking part in his second-to-last recreation with the Broncos, Booker has two jobs when he’s within the recreation on third down — move shield or catch the soccer. On the primary offensive possession, Booker received open on a wheel route, however dropped Drew Lock’s move to power a punt.

Up: Outdated-school brand. The Broncos’ alternate helmet — navy blue with the old-school ‘D’ — was in full show on Sunday. This look must be used extra usually, notably at house video games.