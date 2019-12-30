Broncos up-down drill: Best and worst performances against the Raiders

Ups and downs from the season finale, a sloppy Broncos victory that was almost gift-wrapped to the Raiders.

Up: Hand of God. In shades of Denver’s last-second win over Pittsburgh final season, when Shelby Harris intercepted a move by Ben Roethlisberger on the aim line, the Broncos defensive lineman saved Denver from an embarrassing last-second defeat by batting down Raiders QB Derek Carr’s move on a two-point conversion with seven seconds to go.

Down: Late invasion. An enormous thumbs right down to the degenerate who stormed the sphere throughout a replay overview with 36 seconds to go. Outdoors of being extremely silly — that man will probably by no means enter Empower Discipline once more — it additionally resulted in a safety guard getting carted off the sphere with an damage.

Up: Atta-boy Attaochu. The Raiders have been threatening to make it a one-score recreation with slightly below 10 minutes left when Broncos LB Jeremy Attaochu flew in off the sting and dropped QB Derek Carr for a six-yard loss.

Down: Gorgeous reversal. Broncos tight finish Noah Fant was one yard from a primary down when he opted in opposition to driving his 6-foot-Four, 249-pound body by way of two Raiders, and as a substitute ran backwards in a failed try and reverse discipline. The ensuing Four-yard setback preceded a failed third-down conversion.

Up: Palms Hamilton. The 2019 season started with DaeSean Hamilton because the Week 1 goat after he dropped a sure-fire Joe Flacco TD move in Oakland’s finish zone. It ended with the second-year extensive receiver hauling in 5 balls for 65 yards with nary a drop. Name that progress.

Down: Palms staff. Josh Watson had a golden alternative to recuperate a muffed punt early within the third quarter on protection, however the Broncos rookie noticed the ball slip by way of his arms and carom out of bounds. A missed alternative for the previous CSU Ram seeking to make an enduring impression.

Up: Mutton busting. A proposal: The annual mutton busting halftime present ought to be prolonged to all halftimes in perpetuity. Other than watching little tykes get tossed — the longest trip was 15 yards — there’s no higher leisure than seeing a pair of shepherds go sideline to sideline whereas herding wayward sheep.

Down: Chest pound. On the opposite finish of the spectrum, this may be the strangest pregame custom in Broncos Nation — impressed by a scene involving Matthew McConaughey’s star flip in “Wolf of Wall Street.” Why is that this nonetheless a factor? Does anybody notice that character was a wicked drug addict?

Up: Magnum P.I. Courtland Sutton‘s repute as a move interference grasp was additional cemented within the first half. The Broncos wideout drew not one, however two flags in opposition to Raiders defensive backs, the final of which arrange Drew Lock‘s 1-yard TD move to Andrew Beck on the aim line.

Down: Flag issues. Whereas the flags labored out for Sutton, the 19 penalties assessed in Sunday’s house finale produced a muddled, disjointed tempo that impressed various yawns among the many followers. Aren’t these issues presupposed to go away at this level within the season?

Up: Iron Mike. Credit score Highlands Ranch product Mke Purcell for Oakland’s incapability to run the ball within the first half. The Broncos defensive sort out blew up a pair of runs and was vital in offering a surge up entrance on Denver’s fourth-down stuff of Alec Ingold on the aim line.

Down: Daring technique, Chucky. Raiders coach Jon Gruden opted to say no a first-down holding flag following a Broncos run for no acquire on their first offensive play of the second quarter. One snap later, Lock discovered Courtland Sutton for a 19-yard acquire, and a Brandon McManus discipline aim quickly adopted.