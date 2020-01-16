News

Broncos’ Von Miller to take part in Pro Bowl skills showdown

January 17, 2020
Broncos linebacker Von Miller could have extra on his plate throughout Professional Bowl week.

Miller is without doubt one of the eight gamers who’ve been confirmed for the abilities showdown, which can happen on Wednesday at The Stadium at ESPN Large World of Sports activities in Kissimmee, Fla. ESPN will air the occasion the subsequent day at 7 p.m. MT.

The opposite confirmed members embody Cleveland Browns operating again Nick Chubb, Steelers defensive finish Cameron Heyward, Browns receiver Jarvis Landry, Steelers security Minkah Fitzpatrick, Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, Saints defensive finish Cameron Jordan and Lions cornerback Darius Slay.

