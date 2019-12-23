Broncos vs. Lions — a roundup of Denver’s Week 16 win over Detroit

The Broncos could also be out of playoff competition, however they certain are closing the season out robust.

For the third time in 4 video games (also referred to as the start of the Drew Lock period), the Broncos received, this time a 27-17 win over the Detroit Lions. Right here’s a take a look at what you might have missed:

The Broncos overcame a sluggish begin to beat Detroit for his or her third win in 4 video games. Ryan O’Halloran breaks down the way it occurred in his evaluation.

Drew Lock is not any John Travolta, however with a powerful arm and two left toes, he’s dancing his means into Phillip Lindsay’s coronary heart, Mark Kiszla writes.

DaeSean Hamilton relishes a profession day: “The guy is super-duper intelligent.”

Who? Backup linemen Patrick Morris and Jake Rodgers save Broncos’ bacon, Sean Keeler writes.

Broncos Standing Report: Lastly, a come-from-behind victory.

A less-than-full-strength Dre’Mont Jones shines with two sacks.

Broncos up-down drill: Finest and worst performances in opposition to the Lions.

Take a look at the photographs from the sport.

A number of highlights from yesterday’s win, from Royce Freeman’s objective line run to Denver’s fourth-and-1 conversion with an choice to DaeSean Hamilton’s landing to Phillip Lindsay’s 27-yard TD run to Diontae Spencer’s 47-yard kickoff return.

What’s on Faucet?

Avalanche: At Vegas Golden Knights, Eight p.m. Monday, ALT

At Vegas Golden Knights, Eight p.m. Monday, ALT Nuggets: At Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m. Monday, ALT2

At Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m. Monday, ALT2 Nuggets: New Orleans Pelicans, Eight:30 p.m. Wednesday, ESPN, ALT

TV/RADIO: Right here’s what sports activities are airing immediately

Scoreboard

NFL: Broncos 27, Lions 17



Full story | Field rating

NBA: Nuggets 128, Lakers 104



Full story | Field rating

Take a look at our new and improved stats web page.

RJ Sangosti, The Denver Submit Andrew Gentry, of Columbine Excessive College, is the winner of Gold Helmet throughout the Denver Broncos sport in opposition to on the Detroit Lions at Empower Area at Mile Excessive on Dec. 22, 2019 in Denver.

Andrew Gentry, Columbine lineman and Virginia signee, wins 2019 Gold Helmet Award

The 6-foot-Eight, 310-pound bulldozer was rated the nation’s No. 60 total faculty soccer prospect and the sixth-ranked offensive deal with within the class of 2020 by 247Sports activities.com, making Gentry the highest recruit to return from Colorado since Grandview defensive finish Chris Martin (No. 44 total, 2010). Learn extra…

Meet the Gold Helmet finalists: 5 Colorado highschool soccer gamers who embody excellence on and off the sphere.

Gold Helmet Award: Listing of Colorado prep soccer winners from The Denver Submit.

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Submit Michael Porter Jr. (1) of the Denver Nuggets sits on the bench after being pulled from motion in opposition to the Portland Path Blazers throughout the fourth quarter of Denver’s 114-99 win on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.

If Nuggets make commerce, Richard Jefferson says it could possibly be to unencumber Michael Porter Jr.

Former Nugget-turned-ESPN-analyst Richard Jefferson mentioned the staff ought to strategy the Feb. 6 commerce deadline with participant improvement in thoughts.

Particularly, he mentioned they need to contemplate how greatest to enhance Michael Porter Jr.’s sport, Mike Singer writes. Learn extra…

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Submit Nolan Arenado (28) of the Colorado Rockies comes off the sphere throughout the center of the sixth inning in opposition to the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Area on Monday, July 29, 2018.

Rockies’ Nolan Arenado: Breaking down risk of commerce to Rangers

Nolan Arenado is the face of the Rockies franchise, a giant drawing card to Coors Area and among the best third basemen in baseball. He’s on observe to change into the best participant in Rockies historical past.

And now he’s on the heart of official commerce talks, Patrick Saunders studies. Learn extra…

Keeler: Will Nolan Arenado be the straw that breaks Jeff Bridich’s again?

Sizing up the Rockies’ very quiet offseason — and what nonetheless may occur.

Porter Home: How Nuggets rookie Michael Porter Jr.’s residing state of affairs retains him grounded.

Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon voted in as an NHL All-Star captain.

Courtland Sutton’s breakout season has Broncos believing the wideout “can be one of the best to ever play.”

Why there’s extra to CSU Rams Steve Addazio than City Meyer.

Pc plate umpires allowed in new labor deal.

D’Shawn Schwartz’s buzzer-beater lifts CU Buffs to OT win in opposition to No. 13 Dayton.

“This is for real”: Akim Aliu sparks hockey reckoning.

Rapids designated participant talks progressing, targets change into extra clear.

Junior Johnson, “The Last American Hero,” dies at 88.

By The Numbers

145

What number of receptions Saints receiver Michael Thomas has this season, breaking Marvin Harrison’s NFL report. Learn extra…

David Zalubowski, The Related Press Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard, left, passes the puck as New Jersey Devils left wing Taylor Corridor defends within the second interval of an NHL hockey sport Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, in Denver.

Chambers: Democracy dominated in taking the Taylor Corridor go

Within the days main as much as Corridor’s commerce final week to the Arizona Coyotes for draft picks and prospects, the Avs have been thought-about the front-runners to amass the 2018 Hart Trophy winner and pending unrestricted free agent. Colorado had the prospects and draft picks and a league-high $6.three million in salary-cap house to amass Corridor in no matter capability — as a “rental” or a man they may signal long run, Mike Chambers writes. Learn extra…

