Kick-off is scheduled for two:05 p.m.

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Submit

Von Miller (58) of the Denver Broncos is launched earlier than the primary quarter in opposition to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Nov. three, 2019.

Stay updates, tweets, photographs, evaluation and extra from the Broncos sport in opposition to the Detroit Lions at Empower Area at Mile Excessive in Denver on Dec. 22, 2019.

Cellular customers, should you can’t see the stay weblog, faucet right here.