Sports activities
Denver Broncos

Kick-off is scheduled for two:25 p.m.

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Publish

Courtland Sutton (14) of the Denver Broncos runs after making a catch as Johnathan Abram (24) of the Oakland Raiders closes in in the course of the second half of the Raiders’ 24-16 win on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.

By The Denver Publish | [email protected]

Stay updates, tweets, images, evaluation and extra from the Broncos recreation in opposition to the Oakland Raiders at Empower Subject at Mile Excessive in Denver on Dec. 29, 2019.

Cellular customers, for those who can’t see the dwell weblog, faucet right here.