Brook the spaniel needed life-saving surgery after swallowing nine-inch branch whole on country walk

A four-year-old spaniel needed to endure life-saving surgical procedure after swallowing a nine-inch lengthy stick complete.

Brook ate the stick on a rustic stroll along with her homeowners Tom and Gemma Bevins in Dorchester, Dorset.

After working off out of sight into woodland they heard her make a ‘massive squeal’ along with her behaviour altering from ‘bubbly and bouncy’ to subdued.

The four-year-old spaniel with proprietor Tom Bevins and veterinary surgeon Verity Griffiths. Brook was operated on in an hour-long process after swallowing a pointy stick complete

An X-ray revealed the sharp stick (arrow) lodged inside Brook. The spaniel was discharged from the native vets in Dorchester, Dorset, two days after the life-saving operation

They initially thought she had twisted her abdomen chasing a chook, however Brook’s situation deteriorated in a single day as she refused to eat or drink and developed a fever.

Mr Bevins, a gamekeeper, booked an emergency appointment along with his native vets, Dorchester Medivet.

After an X-ray revealed the sharp stick lodged inside her, Brook was operated on inside minutes by veterinary surgeon Verity Griffiths.

Simply two days after the hour-long process, Brook was nicely sufficient to be discharged from the observe.

Mr Bevins mentioned: ‘We did not see precisely what occurred to Brook as she was out of sight working in woodland, however we each heard a loud squeal.

‘It was apparent one thing was unsuitable as her manner modified utterly. Our usually bubbly and bouncy woman simply did not wish to proceed.

The stick measured 9 inches in size. The vet mentioned Brook could not have survived had it been lodged ‘millimetres to both aspect’

‘Our first thought was that she’d both twisted her abdomen chasing a chook or swallowed a useless chook’s bone.

‘I need to admit, as soon as we knew concerning the severity of the problem, we thought we have been going to lose Brook.

‘Verity and her workforce did a phenomenally skilled job from the second we walked into the hospital. It is miraculous that we nonetheless have her and we simply can not thank them sufficient – they’re all superstars.’

The vet mentioned she could not have survived had the stick been lodged ‘millimetres to both aspect’.

Dr Griffiths mentioned: ‘It’s not an exaggeration to say that Brook had a miraculous escape.

‘Millimetres to both aspect and this might have been a really completely different final result.’