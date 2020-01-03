Brooklyn Nine-Nine gets early renewal for season eight

Excellent news, Brooklyn 9-9 followers: the collection has been renewed for an eighth season months forward of the seventh’s debut subsequent yr.

It’s an enormous win for the sitcom which was briefly cancelled final yr when US broadcaster FOX determined to finish it after 5 seasons.

Fortuitously, rival community NBC picked up the present for its personal line-up, the place Brooklyn 9-9 aired its sixth season and can proceed to name house for no less than the following two years.

The collection has by no means delivered enormous scores on terrestrial tv, however has gathered a really passionate fanbase since turning into obtainable to stream on Netflix.

Brooklyn 9-9 stars Andy Samberg (The Lonely Island) within the lead position as cheeky police detective Jake Peralta, alongside an ensemble solid that features Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews and Andre Braugher because the no-nonsense Captain Holt.

Beatriz, who performs the precinct’s powerful detective Rosa Diaz, lately expressed her curiosity in portraying Marvel’s She-Hulk on the upcoming Disney collection of the identical title.

She informed Leisure Tonight: “I would die to play that role. That is one of the best characters in that universe.”

SEASON eight! #brooklyn99 #dreamscometrue @nbcbrooklyn99 pic.twitter.com/b3rTCpEWGT — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) November 14, 2019

The seventh season of Brooklyn 9-9 will premiere within the US on sixth February 2020, and is anticipated to air within the UK on E4 quickly after.