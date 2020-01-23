January 23, 2020 | 11:25am

A Brown College fundraiser has resigned after being accused of hiding big-money donations from pedophile Jeffrey Epstein to the Massachusetts Institute of Expertise, it was confirmed Thursday.

Peter Cohen, who was placed on go away in September over the scandal, resigned Tuesday, college spokesman Brian Clark stated.

“While at Brown, Mr. Cohen’s performance was deemed effective, and he was a valued member of the team,” Clark stated in a press release.

“The university wishes Mr. Cohen the best in his future endeavors.”

The college wouldn’t say whether or not a deal was struck and the scandal-scarred fundraiser was being compensated to go away, the Windfall Journal stated.

Cohen was an administrator on the MIT Media Lab from 2014 to 2018 when he’s stated to have scrambled to attempt to make donations from Epstein seem “anonymous,” in keeping with a New Yorker exposé, which claimed the pedophile donated $7.5 million.

Cohen, a Brown graduate, had left MIT earlier than the scandal broke, changing into director of growth for laptop science and knowledge initiatives at his alma mater in 2018.

Brown has beforehand insisted it by no means acquired donations from Epstein, the convicted pedophile who died in his Manhattan lockup final August whereas dealing with critical intercourse costs.

With Put up wires