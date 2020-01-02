Browns kick off coaching interviews with Mike McCarthy

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns didn’t even discuss to Mike McCarthy on their final teaching search. He was first on their listing this time.

The previous Inexperienced Bay coach met Thursday with Browns homeowners Dee and Jimmy Haslam as Cleveland begins its newest quest to seek out the best coach after so many failed makes an attempt.

McCarthy, who gained a Tremendous Bowl with the Packers in 2010 and went to the playoffs 9 occasions in 13 years earlier than being fired in 2018, would appear to have all the pieces the Browns covet. He’s a revered, confirmed winner with an offensive mindset and expertise dealing with quarterbacks.

Whereas McCarthy was nonetheless on the workforce’s headquarters, Jimmy Haslam met with the media and laid out the workforce’s plans to discover a new coach and normal supervisor after John Dorsey’s ouster on Tuesday. Haslam mentioned the workforce will first rent a coach, who could have enter into the following GM.

Haslam acknowledged the workforce’s struggles up to now and a dedication to discover a coach and GM “who will be here 10 to 15 years.”

“We realize that we’ve had a tremendous amount of change since we bought the team, we accept responsibility,” he mentioned. “At the same time, we’re more determined than ever to get it right for the Browns, the players and for the great fans of the Cleveland Browns, which we have the best fans, I believe, in the world.”

Haslam mentioned NFL head teaching expertise shouldn’t be a prerequisite. He additionally sidestepped a query about curiosity in former Ohio State coach City Meyer, saying the workforce was solely centered on coaches with professional ties “right now.”

The 56-year-old McCarthy spent the previous yr out of soccer, immersing himself in finding out ideas and tendencies and embracing analytics. He’s already interviewed with Carolina about its job and can doubtless meet with the New York Giants.

The Browns are in search of their seventh coach in 10 years after firing Freddie Kitchens on Sunday, hours after ending a disappointing 6-10 season with a loss at Cincinnati. Kitchens’ dismissal was adopted by Dorsey mutually parting methods with the workforce after refusing to simply accept a diminished function supplied by the Haslams.

McCarthy went 125-77-2 in Inexperienced Bay, however he was typically criticized for not successful extra that one Tremendous Bowl with star QB Aaron Rodgers. He was assumed to be a number one candidate with Cleveland final yr due to his Packers ties with Dorsey and others in Cleveland’s entrance workplace, however he was by no means interviewed.

The Browns are within the early levels of a complete teaching search led by the Haslams, who’ve exhibited little persistence throughout their tenure. Since they took over the workforce in 2012 from Randy Lerner, the Haslams have fired 5 coaches and 5 entrance workplace executives.

Jimmy Haslam mentioned technique officer Paul DePodesa is main the search course of this time. The ultimate resolution on hiring a coach can be made by the Haslams with collaboration from different members of the search committee: DePodesta, government vp JW Johnson, and vp Chris Cooper.

Dorsey’s insistence on hiring Kitchens a yr in the past together with some misses up to now two drafts negated all of the positives he had gained in his first yr with the Browns, who didn’t win a sport in 2017.

Cleveland additionally has interviews lined up with Patriots offensive coordinator John McDaniels, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Payments offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

