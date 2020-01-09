Browns meet with Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski for coaching job

The Browns’ teaching search went again on the street Thursday.

The staff is interviewing Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, who took a break from playoff planning to satisfy with Cleveland’s group.

Stefanski was a finalist final yr for the Browns’ job, which went to Freddie Kitchens however got here open once more after a woeful 6-10 season.

The 37-year-old Stefanski is the seventh candidate to satisfy with the Browns, who talked with Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz on Wednesday. The Browns are scheduled to interview Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on Friday. He’s the presumed favourite to get the gig as a result of McDaniels has NFL head teaching expertise and success working with star quarterback Tom Brady.

Two years in the past, McDaniels agreed to educate the Indianapolis Colts, however he backed out to stick with New England. He went 11-17 as Denver’s coach in 2009-10.

Stefanski has by no means been a head coach, however it appears to be solely a matter of time earlier than he’s employed — both by the Browns or another person.

He broke into teaching at 24 with Minnesota as an assistant in 2006. Stefanski has survived quite a few regime adjustments with the Vikings and coached the staff’s operating backs, tight ends and quarterbacks earlier than changing into the offensive coordinator this season.

Stefanski helped information the Vikings to a 10-6 regular-season document, they usually surprised the New Orleans Saints within the wild-card recreation final weekend. Minnesota’s profitable landing was arrange by a 43-yard go from Kirk Cousins to large receiver Adam Thielen, who believes Stefanski is able to be a head coach.

“He’d do a great job in that role,” Thielen mentioned. “He’s obtained such an ideal demeanor about him. He doesn’t get too excessive and he doesn’t get too low, and I feel that’s an ideal demeanor to have as a head coach. I feel he controls the room extraordinarily effectively. I feel he brings a optimistic vitality always, and I simply assume that he’s very organized and he’s ready and would do an ideal job in that position.

“Obviously, we have a lot of respect for him in this building and don’t want to lose him, but that’s just how this business works, and we’ll see how it goes. He has all the things you need to be a good coach in this league, and I’m sure he’ll get his opportunity at some point.”

On Saturday, Stefanski’s offense will match up in opposition to the San Francisco 49ers and their protection led by coordinator Robert Saleh, who interviewed with the Browns final week.

Cleveland proprietor Jimmy Haslam and his search staff have additionally met with former Packers coach Mike McCarthy, who has since taken the Dallas job, Ravens coordinator Greg Roman, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Payments offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.