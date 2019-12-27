Bruce Lee’s Daughter Sues Chinese Food Chain For Using Her Father’s Image

Shannon Lee, filed case in opposition to the Actual Kungfu chain searching for over $30 million in compensation.

SHANGHAI:

A agency run by the daughter of Bruce Lee has sued a Chinese language quick meals for utilizing the late kungfu star’s picture in its emblem with out permission and is searching for over 210 million yuan ($30 million) in compensation, Chinese language media outlet The Paper reported.

California-based Bruce Lee Enterprises, whose head is Shannon Lee, filed the case in opposition to the Actual Kungfu chain in a Shanghai courtroom on Wednesday, requesting that the meals agency cease utilizing the picture and pay an extra 88,000 yuan to cowl authorized bills.

It additionally requested that the Guangzhou-based chain to challenge clarifications for 90 days to say that it has nothing to do with Bruce Lee. Actual Kungfu, which sells rice bowls with Chinese language dishes, was based in 1990 and has shops in over 57 Chinese language cities.

Its emblem is of a person wearing a yellow long-sleeved prime whose seems to be and stance are much like Bruce Lee and his famed ‘able to strike’ pose.

Actual Kungfu on its Weibo account on Thursday stated it was “puzzled” by the lawsuit because it had used that emblem for the final 15 years. It stated that whereas there had been some points prior to now, its use of the emblem was permitted by nationwide authorities.

The submitting of the case comes as China has pledged to enhance safety for mental property rights and apply stiffer penalties, one of many key subjects in Beijing’s commerce dispute with america.

