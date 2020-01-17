Brussels plans to take down Union flag and put it in a MUSEUM after Brexit on January 31

By Jack Maidment, Deputy Political Editor For Mailonline

A British flag which flies outdoors the European Parliament might be formally eliminated on Brexit day after which placed on show in a museum.

Brussels is at the moment getting ready for the UK to stop the bloc on January 31 and it’s anticipated to maneuver instantly to eliminate symbols of British membership.

The entire flags of EU member states are flown on Rue Wiertz which is the house of the European Parliament within the Belgian capital.

However the Union flag will reportedly be taken down on Brexit day in a sombre ceremony because the EU will get prepared for all times with out the UK.

In response to the Telegraph the flag will then be ‘transferred administratively’ and with out fanfare to the European Parliament-owned Home of European Historical past.

The flag is then anticipated to be positioned on everlasting show alongside different items of Brexit memorabilia.

The plan for the flag was leaked following a gathering of the presidents of the European Parliament political teams which is answerable for overseeing the operating of the establishment.

New European Parliament chief David Sassoli apparently knowledgeable the heads of the opposite political teams in regards to the proposed destiny of Britain’s flag.

The elimination of the flag is because of be a low key affair with Brussels viewing the UK’s departure from the EU as a second of disappointment and remorse.

The emergence of Brussels’ plan for Brexit day got here amid a rising row over how the UK will mark the event.

A web-based fundraising marketing campaign looking for to pay for Large Ben to bong at 11pm on January 31 – the precise second the UK and the EU will break up – has now raised greater than £150,000.

Large Ben is at the moment present process an enormous overhaul and it has been estimated that getting it up and operating for a one-off set of bongs on the finish of the month would value £500,000.

Nevertheless, the Home of Commons Fee has recommended that it could be unable to just accept public donations to pay for the required work.

That signifies that even when Brexiteers handle to boost the £500,000 it nonetheless appears unlikely that Large Ben will bong.