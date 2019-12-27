Brussels targets the City of London as it prepares for a post-Brexit battle with Britain over trade 

By David Wilcock, Whitehall Correspondent For Mailonline

Revealed: 04:57 EST, 27 December 2019 | Up to date: 05:18 EST, 27 December 2019

Brussels is planning to focus on the UK’s energy as a monetary centre after Brexit because it prepares for fiery commerce offers with Britain, it emerged at present.

The EU will threaten Metropolis companies with a scarcity of entry to continental markets until it agrees to take care of ‘equivalence’ – a stage enjoying discipline for guidelines and rules.

British commerce might additionally lose entry to vital knowledge flows below plans being ready by the bloc.

With Brexit anticipated to occur easily on January 31, the next 11 month are anticipated to see frenetic exercise to determine a minimum of an overview commerce deal by December 2020.

However Boris Johnson has already signalled that he intends for the UK to diverge in lots of areas from EU requirements and methods because it seeks a enterprise benefit over the continent.

‘These are each massive levers for the EU,’ an EU supply advised the Occasions.

‘Information adequacy and equivalence are choices below our direct management, choices that may be reversed at any time and that will likely be linked to progress within the wider negotiations.’

The Brussels plans seen by the Occasions recommend that it will permit UK finance companies entry to European markets so long as it follows EU rules.

However it will be allowed to dam that entry with simply 30 days discover if the scenario modified.

Additionally it is stated to be contemplating an ‘adequacy’ block on private knowledge throughout the channel, which might influence service sector corporations and doubtlessly safety co-operation.

Mr Johnson final week put the UK on the trail to a showdown with Brussels after he refused to be shackled to the bloc’s guidelines sooner or later.

After the Prime Minister’s withdrawal deal sailed by the Commons he advised MPs that the ‘oven was on’ when it got here to delivering Brexit subsequent yr

However he insisted there can be ‘no alignment’ to EU guidelines as soon as the transition interval ends in 2020.

He stated: ‘The Invoice ensures that the implementation interval should finish on December 31 subsequent yr, with no chance of an extension, and it paves the way in which for a brand new settlement on our future relationship with our European neighbours, primarily based on an bold free commerce settlement.

‘This will likely be with no alignment on EU guidelines, however as a substitute with management of our personal legal guidelines, and shut and pleasant relations.’