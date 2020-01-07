Bryan Otero’s mom reveals departing message to front-page soldier

The mother of a US soldier whose decided look throughout deployment Saturday captured the nation — and landed on The Publish’s entrance web page — says she had a particular departing message for her New York-native son.

“I’ll be very sincere — I stated, ‘You go there and kick ass,’ ’’ Milly Otero, 65, instructed The Publish on Tuesday.

The proud mother stated her son, Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan Otero, who was born on Lengthy Island and grew up in Bronxville in Westchester County, referred to as her New Yr’s Day to inform her he was being deployed abroad for the fourth time.

The deployment from Fort Bragg, NC, the place Bryan is stationed, got here after the US killed a high Iranian common — and as Iran threatened swift retaliation.

“It was Jan. 1 at 6:14 within the morning,’’ Milly stated of the decision from her son.

“Are you able to think about that cellphone name? He’s been within the Military 24 years. … He’s been to Iraq twice, to Afghanistan. And now this.

“I’m very, very happy with him,’’ the mother stated of her 42-year-old boy.

Nonetheless, “it is frightening. He’s defending us, but I don’t want to lose him, either. Listen, that’s my baby son.”

The mom, who lives in East Brunswick, NJ, and manages a hair salon in Chatham, stated she was in a position to consolation herself figuring out that her late father, an Military grasp sergeant in Korea, could be watching over his beloved grandson — and says she reminded Bryan of that.

“I stated, ‘You know your grandfather took you there, and he’ll convey you again. He’ll convey you and your troopers again,’ ’’ Milly rememebered.

“He asked me for my blessing,’’ Milly added of Bryan. “He said, ‘Mom, I don’t know when will be the next time I’ll talk to you, but I love you.’ I said, “Take care of yourself, I love you.’ ”

She stated she additionally instructed him to “kick ass’’ and, “He stated, ‘Mom, I know that.’’

Requested if Bryan was nervous in regards to the deployment, his mom stated, “No, that’s not him.’’

The duvet of the New York Publish that includes a photograph of Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan Otero throughout his deployment. Chris Suarez

Milly stated Bryan — who’s married with three sons, together with one within the Navy, and a grandson — had referred to as to present her a head’s up in regards to the deployment earlier than she noticed something within the information.

I used to be shocked,’’ she stated. “I stated, ‘Bryan, when you leaving? He said, ‘Mom, I cannot tell you.’ He jut wished to let me know he’s going to deployed. He can’t say that day, the following day … as a result of it’s a mission.’’

Milly stated Bryan’s spouse, Amy, noticed the extraordinary photograph of him first on the information, then The Publish — and instantly referred to as her.

“She said, ‘Mom, it came out in The Post!’ ” Milly stated.



“You haven’t any concept what number of papers I’ve in my home,’’ Milly stated of The Publish. “All my associates purchased all of the papers. I purchased one for everyone right here within the salon.’’

She stated her son’s boys are Bryan Jr., who’s within the Navy, Antonio, who’s a senior in highschool, and his stepson, Amy’s son Mark, who is also a high-school senior. Bryan Jr. has a 2-year-old son, Milly stated.

The mother stated she moved to the US from Puerto Rico at age 18 and met and married Bryan’s dad. Her different son,, Jorge Luis, is 2 years older than Bryan.

Milly stated Bryan moved to Orlando, Fla., round 15 or 16 and enlisted within the Military at age 18. He has traveled all over the place from Alaska to Hawaii to Goergia, stated the mother, who moved from New York to New Jersey about 11 years in the past.