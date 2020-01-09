BSEB bihar board 10th admit card 2020: Bihar board matriculation admit card will be available from January 10

Admit Card for Sensible of Bihar Board Matriculation Examination 10 will probably be uploaded on web site on January. Sensible will probably be between 20 to 22 January. Theoretical examinations will probably be between 17 to 24 February.

Head of all acknowledged faculties of secondary degree will obtain the admit card on login with person ID and password on the web site biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. It will likely be the accountability of the top of the college to make it out there to college students by signing and stamping the downloaded admit card.

The Controller of Examinations of the Committee has stated in a letter to all District Schooling Officers that many college students had not submitted the registration price and examination price. Regardless of this, his admit card is being issued by the committee in scholar curiosity. In such a scenario, the top of the college involved should pay the price between 10 to 19 January. Within the occasion of non-submission of charges through the stated interval, such college students will probably be denied examination or the end result will probably be withheld.