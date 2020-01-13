BSEB Bihar Board: Admit Card for Bihar Board Practical Exams uploaded on website, Practical Exams January 20-22

The Board has uploaded the admit cards for practicals on the website. Practical will be between 20 to 22 January. Theoretical examinations will be between 17 to 24 February.

On behalf of the board, it has been said that all the recognized school heads of secondary level will download the admit card at login with user ID and password on the website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. It will be the responsibility of the head of the school to make it available to students by signing and stamping the downloaded admit card.

The Controller of Examinations of Bihar School Examination Committee has issued the letter to all District Education Officers. This letter stated that many students did not deposit the registration fee and examination fee. Despite this, his admit card is being issued by the committee in student interest.

Principal of the school concerned must pay the fee between 10 to 19 January. In the event of non-submission of fees during the said period, such students will be denied examination or the result will be withheld.