BSEBSTET 2019: STET Admit Card from January 17

Admit Card of Secondary Trainer Eligibility Check (STET) 2019 might be uploaded on January. Candidates will be capable of obtain the admit card by means of their consumer ID and password. Bihar Board has given details about this to the candidates and fogeys together with all of the District Training Officer.

It might be recognized that STET might be carried out in two shifts on 28 January. First shift might be from morning 10 to 12. 30. The second shift might be from 2 pm to four. 30 pm. Paper-1 might be taken within the first shift and Paper-2 within the second shift.

Interplay with one another might be expelled: Bihar Board has issued tips for malpractice-free examination. There’s a restriction on carrying a shoe stocking within the examination corridor. Not solely this, if caught speaking amongst themselves within the examination corridor, then such candidates might be expelled from the examination instantly. Within the examination corridor, the candidates might be expelled if they’re seen utilizing improper work or any form of misconduct or unsuitable approach. Solely admit card and pen might be allowed within the examination corridor.