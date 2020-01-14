BSF Opens Fire At “Drone-Like Objects” Near Indo-Pak Border In Ferozepur

Police requested villagers to report in the event that they discover one thing suspicious: Official (Representational)

Ferozepur:

Some “drone-like objects” had been seen alongside the Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur, prompting BSF personnel to open hearth at them, officers stated right here on Tuesday.

The objects had been sighted at Tendiwala village close to the Shameke border outpost twice round eight.48 pm and 11 pm on Monday night time, BSF officers stated.

The BSF personnel from the 136th Battalion fired to convey them down, they stated. Nevertheless, the objects couldn’t be recovered in a joint search operation of the BSF and Punjab Police.

Deputy Inspector Common of the BSF, Sandeep Chanan, stated although some objects had been seen within the sky, it couldn’t be ascertained whether or not they had been drones or one thing else.

SP Baljeet Singh Sidhu stated police had obtained info concerning “some drones” following which they swung into motion.

“Police asked villagers to report if they find something suspicious,” he added.

On January 10, an Military naik and two others had been arrested by the Punjab Police for allegedly smuggling medication and weapons from throughout the border utilizing GPS-fitted drones in collusion with their Pakistani accomplices.

On October 7, BSF troops had noticed not less than 5 sorties by drone originating from Pakistan alongside the Hussaniwala border on this sector. One in all them had ventured virtually a kilometre contained in the Indian airspace.