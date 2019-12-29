‘BSP is a disciplined party’: Mayawati suspends MLA for supporting Citizenship Act

Professional- and anti-CAA protests draw large crowds













Bahujan Samaj Occasion (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday, December 29, suspended social gathering MLA Ramabai Parihar for supporting the contentious Citizenship Modification Act (CAA). Parihar represents the Patharia Meeting seat in Madhya Pradesh.

Mayawati mentioned in a tweet: “BSP is a disciplined party and immediate action is taken against MP/MLA who practices indiscipline. Therefore, BSP MLA Ramabai Parihar from Patheria in MP has been suspended from the party for supporting CAA. She has also been banned from participating in the party program.”

Mayawati mentioned on Twitter that the MLA was warned towards her pro-CAA stance earlier additionally.

“While the BSP strongly opposed it, calling it divisive and unconstitutional and voted against it in Parliament. The party also gave a memorandum to the President about its withdrawal but MLA Parihar supported CAA. In the past, she had been warned to follow the party line several times,” mentioned Mayawati, explaining her social gathering’s stance towards the Citizenship Act.

Earlier, Mayawati had identified the dissent within the ruling NDA over the CAA and NRC and had tweeted final week: “Voice of dissent against the new CAA and NRC are now being raised in the Central government’s NDA. Hence, the BSP demands that it should take back these decisions leaving stubbornness”.

