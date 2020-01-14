BT crashes for hundreds of users across the UK

BT crashes for lots of of customers throughout the UK as clients complain of broadband points and never with the ability to entry their e-mail account
By Joe Pinkstone For Mailonline
BT has crashed for lots of of customers up and down the UK.
The most important broadband supplier within the UK is experiencing vital connectivity points with many shoppers left with out web.
Different complain of being unable to entry their e-mail accounts.
In accordance with reside outage detector website downdetector, 50 per cent of customers are having web points and 45 per cent of consumers are having e-mail entry issues.
Roughly three per cent of complaints are concerning issues with the telephone service.
