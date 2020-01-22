BTS and Lil Nas X will reportedly perform together at the Grammys

BTS and Lil Nas X are set to carry out collectively on the Grammys this weekend (January 26), based on experiences.

Learn extra: Grammys 2020 nominations: A Billie Eilish clear sweep, BTS snub and Lizzo shocker

The Korean group should not nominated on the awards ceremony this 12 months, however have been invited to carry out as a part of a particular collaboration stage with Lil Nas X.

Selection experiences that the rapper will seem on the Los Angeles occasion with BTS, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Diplo. All three artists appeared on remixes of his hit single ‘Old Town Road’, with BTS rapper RM that includes on a model of it titled ‘Seoul Town Road’.

Lil Nas X is nominated for Album Of The Yr for his EP ‘7’ and can face competitors from the likes of Lana Del Rey, Billie Eilish, and Lizzo.

Different performers confirmed for the Grammys 2020 embrace Eilish, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Jonas Brothers, Ariana Grande, DJ Khaled, and Tyler, The Creator. Alicia Keys will as soon as once more host the ceremony after taking up these duties for the primary time in 2019.

In the meantime, BTS are set to launch their new album ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’ on February 21 and have shared two tracks from it up to now – the melancholy single ‘Black Swan’ and Suga’s solo observe ‘Interlude: Shadow’.

Final week, the seven-piece group launched a worldwide artwork undertaking known as Join, BTS, which is able to see artists together with Sir Antony Gormley and Yiyun Kang create artistic endeavors that draw on the band’s philosophies and values. The items might be displayed in London, Berlin, Buenos Aires, Seoul, and New York.

Yesterday (January 21), BTS introduced the dates for his or her ‘Map Of The Soul’ tour, together with two exhibits at London’s Twickenham Stadium this summer time.