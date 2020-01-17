BTS ’” Black Swan “Art Film Is Nuts

The galactically in style South Korean boy band BTS have a brand new album referred to as Map Of The Soul: 7 popping out subsequent month, and so they've obtained some unusual methods of selling it. For example: There's CONNECT, BTS, a worldwide artwork undertaking wherein 22 completely different artists, in 5 cities all over the world, are all unveiling new works which might be one way or the other BTS-related . And right now, BTS have unveiled the video for first single “Black Swan.” Nevertheless it's not a video. It's an “art film.”

It appears wildly, virtually baffling pretentious for an ultra-popular boy band to be referring to their new music video as an artwork movie, particularly whereas implicitly referencing the 2010 Darren Aronofsky film. (I hope they do mom! subsequent.) However after watching that “art film,” it type of suits! I don't know what else you'd name it!

The members of BTS don’t seem in director YongSeok Choi’s “Black Swan” clip. As an alternative, the video, set to an orchestral remix of an in any other case fairly regular R & B-influenced Okay-pop monitor, is a dance efficiency from the Slovenian troupe MN Dance Firm. The members of the Firm expressively bend their our bodies by a cavernous construction that seems to be a shopping center that was deserted after being midway constructed. I don't actually know what any of it means. However I do know that the Backstreet Boys would by no means unveil a brand new single through modern-dance efficiency, and I respect the madness. Watch it under.

Map Of The Soul: 7 is out 2 / 21 on BigHit Leisure.