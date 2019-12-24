BTS hint at new tour with mysterious ‘April 2020’ teaser poster

BTS have teased what seems to be a brand new tour, which is able to kick off in April 2020.

The Okay-Pop group’s document label BigHit Leisure received followers excited on Christmas Eve as they posted a cryptic poster on Twitter.

The purple picture seemingly exhibits the upside-down reflection of all seven band members – V, Jungkook, Jimin, SUGA, Jin, RM and J-Hope – whereas standing in water.

April 2020. Keep tuned. pic.twitter.com/pzCm64fA3u — BigHit Leisure (@BigHitEnt) December 24, 2019

Whereas the group’s faces aren’t seen, the phrase ‘TOUR’ options on the backside of the poster, alongside the telling caption ‘April 2020. Stay tuned.’

Posting on Twitter, one BTS fan wrote: “Greatest a part of 2020 is attending to spend time with ARMYs and @BTS_twt. Tour hasn’t even began but however everyone knows it’s going to be one of the best a part of 2020.”

Others have speculated that it might be the comply with up album to their 2019 comeback Map Of The Soul: Persona.

The newest thrilling growth for BTS followers comes after the Okay-Pop giants hinted collaboration with Billie Eilish might be on the best way.

On the Selection hitmakers brunch in Los Angeles earlier this month, BTS and Eilish met and posed for pictures collectively.

Afterward, BTS retweeted an image which included the caption “now here’s a collaboration we could get behind” fuelling hypothesis that the artists might work collectively sooner or later.

Again in April, BTS’ Jungkook particularly named Eilish as one of many artists that the band is hoping to collaborate with sooner or later.

Final week, BTS’ Jimin was additionally ranked Okay-pop’s prime idol for the second yr in a row.