BTS surprise Halsey with special gift following their ‘Boy with Luv’ collaboration

BTS and Halsey collaborated earlier this yr on the music ‘Boy with Luv’ and now the Ok-Pop band have gifted the ‘Without Me’ singer with a really particular – and sparkly – current.

Learn extra: The Massive Learn – Halsey: “I can be feminine and delicate but also really fucking dangerous”

Within the fifth episode of her Street to Manic collection, Halsey shared a clip of the time when BTS gave her a shiny microphone like those they’ve used on stage.

“So the first time we ever performed ‘Boy with Luv’ together, I was making a joke that they all had like sparkly microphones and I felt left out, and they gifted me my own sparkly mic,” Halsey remembers within the clip. “It was really thoughtful, really amazing, and I got to use it.”

Given to her after an early efficiency of ‘Boy With Luv’, Halsey is seen within the video getting excited after the seven-piece boyband hand her a personalised case containing the microphone.

Watch the clip under:

Earlier this month, Halsey unveiled the tracklisting for her third album ‘Manic’ – together with some stellar collaborations.

The 16-song tracklist was revealed by the singer by way of Twitter, in a 20-second video which sees her writing out the titles by hand.

Among the many visitors are Suga from BTS, Alanis Morissette and Florida rapper Dominic Fike.

In the meantime, Halsey devoted her efficiency of ‘Without Me’ to late rapper Juice WRLD at a current present in Brooklyn.

The Chicago rapper died earlier this month following a “medical emergency” at a Chicago airport.

Halsey and Juice WRLD collaborated on a remix of the singer’s ‘Without Me’ monitor final yr, and she or he devoted a model of the music to the late rapper at a present at Avant Gardner in Brooklyn, New York.