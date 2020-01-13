Buckingham Palace Road is sealed off after ‘suspicious items’ found in bag

By Danyal Hussain For Mailonline

Printed: 17:21 EST, 12 January 2020 | Up to date: 19:13 EST, 12 January 2020

Buckingham Palace Street has been sealed off this night after ‘suspicious objects’ have been present in a bag.

The bag belonged to a person, believed to be in his 50s, with police receiving stories that he had been ‘performing suspiciously’.

He was arrested for possessing Class A medicine, with police including that different ‘suspicious objects’ have been present in his bag.

The highway, which runs from the south facet of Buckingham Palace in the direction of Chelsea, has been closed as officers assess the objects.

A police assertion stated: ‘Police known as at 20:25hrs on Sunday, 12 January to stories of a person performing suspiciously on Buckingham Palace Street #Westminster, near Eccleston Place.

‘Officers attended & the person, believed aged in his late 50s, was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A medicine.

‘The person was additionally discovered to be in possession of what was reported as suspicious objects contained inside a bag.

‘Street closures are in place while officers assess the objects.’

