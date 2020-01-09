Buckingham Palace Says It “Understands” Prince Harry’s Move To Step Back

Prince Harry and his spouse Meghan have determined to step again from senior roles in Britain’s royal household.

LONDON:

Queen Elizabeth’s Buckingham Palace issued an announcement on Wednesday saying discussions with Prince Harry and his spouse Meghan over their plans to step again from royal duties have been at an early stage.

“We understand their desire to take a different approach but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through,” the palace stated.

“Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage,” it added.

