Buckingham Palace shows Queen looking sterner than other Christmas speeches since 2010

25 December 2019

Buckingham Palace has launched images of the Queen at each Christmas Day speech for the final decade, displaying Her Majesty trying significantly stern this yr amid the Prince Andrew disaster.

It comes after a bumpy yr for the Windsors because the Duke of York was pressured to step down from royal duties following a disastrous Newsnight interview by which he mentioned he didn’t remorse his friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Right this moment Queen Elizabeth II will ship her 2019 speech at 3pm as Andrew faces continued backlash as a result of accusations that he had intercourse with Virginia Roberts who was trafficked to London by Epstein.

Prince Philip’s well being has additionally been a priority for the palace because the 98-year-old spent 4 nights in hospital within the run as much as Christmas earlier than heading to Sandringham by helicopter to spend it together with his family members.

Right this moment the Royal Household’s official account tweeted: ‘Merry Christmas everybody! Right this moment marks the 68th Queen’s Christmas speech and the final of the last decade. You’ll be able to watch the printed at 3pm GMT on TV, radio and right here on-line @RoyalFamily #ChristmasDay2019.’

As the image of her trying particularly stern sat subsequent to a 2017 image by which she beamed beside portraits of Prince George and Princess Charlotte, she is about to deal with the difficulties which have greatest the royals. Addressing a turbulent 12 months, she’s going to say ‘small steps’ can overcome difficulties and division.

The Queen seems stern as she sits beside photos of the Cambridges, Prince Phillip who has been in hospital, and Prince Charles who was central to making sure that Prince Andrew step down from Royal duties in the course of the livid backlash about his friendship with billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Pictured closest to the Queen is her father, King George VI

She seems in stark distinction to her look two years in the past, when she placed on a courageous face whereas talking on the significance of dwelling within the wake of the Grenfell hearth tragedy that yr in addition to the Manchester Area bombing.

Following a yr of tensions between the press and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Her Majesty will sit at the moment beside an image of Prince William and Kate Middleton. She won’t seem beside an image of Harry and Meghan, regardless of doing so final yr.

Although Prince Andrew has stepped down from public duties, he was seen becoming a member of senior royals at Sandringham this morning.

He walked in solidarity together with his older brother Charles at the moment as they made their method to their annual Christmas Day service.

Pictured, left, the Queen throughout her 2010 Christmas speech. The monarch centered on how sport can construct concord after the summer season’s Commonwealth Video games. Pictured, centre, the Queen throughout her 2011 Christmas speech, when she talked about her household being impressed by the British and Commonwealth folks. This was a contented yr for the Royal Household and noticed the marriages of Prince William to Kate Middleton and Zara Phillips to Mike Tindall. Pictured, proper, the Queen at her 2012 Christmas speech, when she used the Diamond Jubilee yr to talk of her satisfaction on the London Olympic Video games

Pictured, left, the Queen in her 2013 Christmas message, when she seemed again on the start of her grandson Prince George. Pictured, centre, the Queen throughout her 2014 speech, by which she marked 100 years because the begin of the First World Struggle and touched on the significance of reconciliation after battle. Pictured, proper, the Queen delivers her 2015 speech to achieve out to those that had misplaced family members that yr

Pictured, left, the Queen at her 2016 handle, when she honoured the Olympians and Paralympians of the Commonwealth following the Olympic Video games in the summertime. The speech got here after her 90th birthday celebrations. Pictured, centre, the Queen beams throughout her 2017 speech as she sits alongside photos of Princess George and Princess Charlotte and speaks of the significance of dwelling following the Islamist bombing on Manchester Area and the Grenfell hearth tragedy in Kensington, west London. Pictured, proper, the Queen’s 2018 handle by which she sits alongside photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Sussexes. This yr she won’t sit beside a photograph of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The beleaguered Duke of York reduce a solemn determine as he walked alongside Prince Charles on what’s his first public outing since his controversial BBC interview.

Their mom was pushed to her Norfolk property this morning with out her husband the Duke of Edinburgh, who was discharged from hospital in London yesterday. The Earl of Wessex and his daughter Girl Louise Windsor additionally strolled into St Mary Magdalene Church collectively.

A whole bunch of well-wishers have been queuing because the early hours to catch a glimpse of members of the royal household, and waved excitedly because the Queen left with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and was pushed to the royal household’s conventional 11am service.

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of York arriving to attend the church service

Carrying a fur coat and silk head scarf, Her Majesty arrived at her Norfolk property this morning

The brand new Fab 4: Karen Anvil, 40, who final yr took the right shot of Kate, William, Meghan and Harry scored once more at the moment as she captured this picture of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their two eldest youngsters

Right this moment is the primary time the youthful royals have attended, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte going into church alongside their dad and mom, William and Kate. At six and 4 they’re now sufficiently old to sit down by way of the service.

Andrew’s daughter Princess Beatrice was additionally joined by fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi for the primary time on the church.