BUFFERY: In a world of drummers, Neil Peart was king

Years in the past on New Yr’s Eve, my pals and I headed to a Rush live performance at Maple Leaf Gardens.

I by no means made it. Someplace inside Bloor subway station (proper in entrance of 1 the ticket home windows in reality), I collapsed. A pharmaceutically-induced face plant. No long-term harm apparently, however I missed the live performance. Afterwards, the blokes raved about how nice the present was and, particularly, how nice Neil Peart was. However then we already knew how nice Peart was.

For guys like me – drummers, wanna-be drummers, rhythm fanatics, percussion freaks – Peart was the King. And the announcement of his demise on Friday was simply an absolute kick within the intestine. I used to be a multitude all day. The final demise (aside from household) to hit me this difficult was when John Sweet died in 1994.

All of us have issues in life that maintain us going. Mine are music, sports activities and comedy. In that order. By way of music, for many of my grownup life, Rush has been primary. And one of many causes for that’s the drumming of Peart. I cherished his drumming earlier than I cherished Rush. And I like Rush. I like all the pieces about Rush – their sophisticated, unimaginable, intense compositions – too typically underrated and under-appreciated – and the truth that they have been all virtuosos on their respective devices. That they’re Canadian and from Toronto has all the time been a bonus (no less than Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee are from Toronto. Peart was from Hagersville, Ont.). They have been ours.

I get that lots of people hate Rush. I don’t perceive it, however I get it. A whole lot of rock snobs hate progressive rock. They hate Lee’s voice. They don’t admire songs about photo voltaic federations and radio stations. (There’s a hilarious cutaway in a Household Man episode when, after telling the viewers at a live performance to beat up Peter Griffin as a result of he was carrying khakis, Lee yells into the microphone: “And now a song about radio towers!”) To me, Rush haters are lacking out. The three guys in Rush are musical geniuses, as overused as that phrase is. However I don’t care. I defy to anybody to observe the video of Rush performing Xanadu dwell on the Exit Stage Left tour (1981) and never be in awe of their musicianship. Or watch them carry out YYZ of their Rush At Rio live performance. (And, by the best way, it bothers the hell out of me that there isn’t any acknowledgement of one of many biggest rock instrumentals of all time – YYZ – at Pearson Worldwide. However that’s a rant for an additional time.)



Rush drummer Neil Peart, seen right here with the bands singer-bassist Geddy Lee left) and guitarist Alex Lifeson proper), died from mind most cancers on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. File picture)

And I defy anybody to persuade me that there was a greater rock drummer than Peart. Sure, John Bonham was nice. I’d record Peart and Bonham and 1 and 1A. Peart seemed as much as Keith Moon as a younger man however I feel he surpassed the late drummer of The Who by a rustic mile.

For Rush addicts, our devotion in direction of our favorite band goes past their songs and ability. From all accounts, they’re nice guys. In contrast to different rock bands, they by no means fought or feuded. Many rock stars – Dave Grohl, Gene Simmons, Billy Corgan as an illustration – discuss how real and all the way down to Earth the Rush guys are. They’re referred to as the nicest band on the planet. I bear in mind a part of Peart’s speech when Rush was inducted into the Rock and Roll Corridor of Fame (FINALLY!) in 2013: “All the previous inductees into this pantheon of rock are like a constellation of stars in the night sky. Among them, we are one tiny point of light, shaped like a Maple Leaf.” So easy and modest. Simmons known as the notoriously shy Peart “a kind soul.”

One other considered one of my favorite drummers – Stewart Copeland of The Police – tells a narrative on Uncle Joe’s Storage of how The Police used to fly into cities throughout excursions and slag crucial band from that specific metropolis so as garner some publicity and promote tickets.

“We would go to the Bay area, for instance, San Francisco, and we’d say, ‘Well, the Grateful Dead suck!’ The phone lines would light up,” mentioned Copeland. “And the general public, 90% of the folks, would hate us. However that 10% mentioned ‘Right on’, that’s sufficient to fill a sweaty membership.

“Rush? That’s some place the place we threw bombs. Subsequently, they turned a few of my finest pals. The three of them … properly, they’re Canadians, so it goes with out saying they’re three of the most effective guys on the planet. You understand how Canadian they’re? They don’t care what noises we made again within the day. They’re over it.”

Copeland turned good pals with the band, significantly Peart.

“He (had) something that all the rest of us drummers covet,” the American drummer mentioned. “Which is, when he does a drum fill, the entire arena does it with him. That’s really cool. And he told me the secret of that, and I’ll never have that joy. He said it’s real simple: ‘Play the drum fill the same way every time, so the fans know it.’ And he’s not going to let them down.”

Copeland known as Peart essentially the most air-drummed-to drummer on the earth. He certainly was.

For these of us of a sure age, lots of our boyhood music and sports activities heroes are beginning to die off. However Peart’s demise appears particularly merciless, significantly on every week when there was simply a lot tragedy and disappointment.

On the Rock and Roll Corridor of Fame induction, Peart mentioned: “I’ve always liked a quote from Bob Dylan: ‘The highest purpose of art is to inspire. What else can you do for anyone but inspire them?’”

After I was youthful, listening to Peart play, generally I’d tear up. And I’ve heard many Rush followers admit the identical. That’s how nice he was. That’s how a lot he impressed us.

[email protected]

Twitter @Beezersun