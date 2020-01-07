Building a criminal case against Harvey Weinstein in L.A. was two years in the making

The case in opposition to Harvey Weinstein was constructed by Los Angeles police and prosecutors over two years, and Los Angeles Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey mentioned Monday it was at occasions a wrenching course of.

“We were working on investigating those cases. In regards to the victims in this case and other sexual assault cases, it was very challenging to get those victims to open up and tell us what they needed to tell us,” she mentioned. “For some, it was very embarrassing, terrifying and so [we] told them we were just working to get the evidence we need to get to court.”

Weinstein has been charged with 4 counts of sexual assault in Los Angeles County, stemming from accusations introduced by a pair of girls who say Weinstein attacked them in accommodations in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills in 2013. It was certainly one of a number of allegations made in opposition to Weinstein however the first in Los Angeles to lead to expenses.

As Los Angeles investigated, New York authorities filed legal expenses of their very own in opposition to Weinstein. His trial is scheduled to start this week.

Regulation enforcement sources have informed The Occasions L.A. investigators have spent months speaking to potential witnesses, seeing how they may corroborate the ladies’s allegations, together with by means of resort video and information. Weinstein has denied any wrongdoing within the L.A. allegations and has pleaded not responsible to the New York expenses.

The case is difficult due to the personal nature of the alleged crime scene and by the truth that many ladies got here to police generally years after the incident occurred. They took motion after the New Yorker and New York Occasions revealed explosive tales during which ladies accused him.

Lacey mentioned the investigative work paid off.

“The bottom line is we had been working on this case quite diligently in the last couple of years and turns out that coincidentally our case was ready to go this year and this was the first business day we could get everyone together that we needed in order to do this,” Lacey mentioned.

Lacey added, “We do not want to interfere with the New York case. The judge there will have to make a decision whether he remains out on $2-million bail as we have filed an arrest warrant. With more victims and $5-million bail, he will have to decide whether the defendant is remanded or not.”

That’s prone to set off a courtroom listening to Tuesday in New York on whether or not Weinstein ought to be jailed or his bail elevated.

In all, Lacey mentioned, the district legal professional’s workplace reviewed eight allegations in opposition to Weinstein. Prosecutors declined to convey expenses in three instances as a result of the statute of limitations had expired. These instances concerned an alleged rape in Hollywood within the 1970s, an incident the place Weinstein was accused of exposing himself to a producer throughout a gathering in Beverly Hills in 2011 and an allegation of sexual battery on Christmas Eve in 2015, court docket information present.

Three different instances stay beneath evaluate for doable expenses, Lacey mentioned.

Lacey mentioned she expects different uncharged victims to additionally testify as witnesses to Weinstein’s predatory intercourse crimes prior to now involving them. “They will be used to prove motive, opportunity, identity, things of that nature. We will be looking at what evidence we have. … Please come forward, it is not too late.”

The fees, the primary introduced by Lacey’s workplace, stem from an investigation launched by a activity pressure shaped in 2017 to evaluate sexual abuse allegations in opposition to high-profile leisure figures. The duty pressure has reviewed 40 instances in opposition to high-profile alleged predators within the final two years, however declined to prosecute in virtually each occasion as a result of “the alleged crimes were too old to prosecute, or there was insufficient credible evidence to file,” Lacey mentioned.