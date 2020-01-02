Building Collapses After Fire In Delhi’s Peera Garhi, Worker Trapped

Delhi manufacturing unit hearth: An explosion was reported from the manufacturing unit after the fireplace broke out.

New Delhi:

A employee is reportedly trapped below the particles of a constructing in Delhi’s Peera Garhi after the construction collapsed after a blast this morning. The constructing had caught hearth early morning and subsequently a name was made to the fireplace division round four.23 am.

Thirty-five hearth engines are on the web site. The firefighters have been working to rescue individuals caught within the burning constructing when the explosion occurred and introduced down the construction.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated he’s carefully monitoring the state of affairs. “Very sad to hear this. I’m closely monitoring the situation. The fire personnel are trying their best. Praying for the safety of those trapped,” Mr Kejriwal stated.

Listed here are the updates on the rescue operation at Delhi manufacturing unit:

