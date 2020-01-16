Bulgarian man, 60, is found dead from ‘multiple injuries’ in his Croydon home

By Terri-ann Williams For Mailonline

Revealed: 14:05 EST, 16 January 2020 | Up to date: 14:49 EST, 16 January 2020

A Bulgarian man has been discovered useless at his house in London, sparking the capital’s third homicide probe of 2020.

Police have been known as to the scene in Croydon by the London Ambulance Service at round eight.50am on Monday morning, following experiences man had been discovered useless inside his home.

Krasimir Kartikov, 60, was named because the sufferer discovered on the property on Whitehorse Street.

A autopsy examination revealed that the Bulgarian native died of a number of accidents.

Detective Chief Inspector Helen Rance, who’s main the investigation, mentioned: ‘Our investigation is shifting rapidly however we’re eager to talk to anybody who noticed or spoke to Krasimir after 4pm on the afternoon of Saturday, 11 January.

‘We might additionally ask anybody who could have been within the Whitehorse Street space to assume again as to whether or not they heard any type of disturbance or noticed something uncommon that Saturday night and in a single day into Sunday.

Police are pictured outdoors the property in Croydon on Monday 13th January

‘Krasimir’s household are understandably devastated on the demise of their beloved one and we’re dedicated to discovering out precisely what occurred that night time and bringing the individual or individuals accountable to justice.’

His next-of-kin have been knowledgeable and there haven’t but been any arrests made.

On January three police within the Finsbury Park space of town have been known as after a person was stabbed.

Pictured: =Takieddine Boudhane who was stabbed in Finsbury Park in North London

Algerian nationwide Takieddine Boudhane had been dwelling within the UK for 3 years and had labored as a supply driver for Uber Eats and Deliveroo.

Additionally on January three, police launched one other homicide investigation after the stays of a 53-year-old man have been present in Barnes.

He was recognized at William Algar.

A autopsy examination carried out at Kingston Mortuary on Sunday, 5 January, gave the reason for demise as a stab wound to the chest.