Bulldog crushed to death by PetSmart groomer’s table, pet owner says

LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas lady has stated her bulldog was crushed to dying by an electrical grooming desk at a pet retailer.

Vikki Seifert advised KVVU-TV this week that she dropped off her 2-year-old canine named Minni for a grooming appointment at a PetSmart retailer in North Las Vegas final month and observed the appointment was taking longer than common.

Seifert stated she then noticed staff run to the grooming space and adopted them, discovering her canine crushed below a grooming desk.

“They said that they had listened for her heartbeat and she was gone,” Seifert stated.

Retailer staff couldn’t clarify what occurred, Seifert stated.

She stated she’s ready for an post-mortem report and needs to see surveillance video.

“People’s pets are their family members,” she stated. “She wasn’t just a pet.”

PetSmart in an announcement known as the bulldog’s dying a “tragic accident.”

“There’s nothing more important than the safety of the pets in our care, and we immediately launched a comprehensive investigation into how this type of unprecedented event could have possibly happened,” the assertion stated.

The assertion added: “We have been in constant contact with the pet parent since this occurred and will continue to do everything we can to help support her during this difficult time.”