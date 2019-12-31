Bulldog goes for a spin on a robot vacuum cleaner

By Nick Enoch for MailOnline

Revealed: 16:13 EST, 31 December 2019 | Up to date: 16:16 EST, 31 December 2019

A pet loved an uncommon journey in a home – by hitching a carry on a robotic vacuum cleaner.

Cute footage exhibits Dixie, an English bulldog, mendacity flat on an iRobot Roomba – a round system which mechanically guides itself round.

The little pooch lies flat on its tummy because the vacuum strikes throughout a tiled space whereas loud whirring is heard on the property in Spanaway, Washington.

Dixie, an English bulldog pet, appears relaxed whereas hitching a journey on an iRobot Roomba vacuum cleaner at a property in Spanaway, Washington

When the dust-busting machine makes the transition from tile to carpet, the pint-sized pooch is not in the slightest degree bothered – and stays put with out shifting

When the cleaner reaches carpet, it slows down however Dixie stays relaxed and would not budge an inch.

Moments later, the Roomba makes contact with the again of a settee, inflicting Dixie’s face to make very mild contact with it.

Because the machine turns to regulate itself and proceed its dust-busting mission, a woman could be heard laughing within the background.

By the top of the video, which was posted on-line on Sunday, Dixie remains to be fortunately plopped on the machine – which, conveniently, is a part of its Pet Collection.

Slowly however absolutely, the vacuum makes contact with the again of a settee. Dixie’s face gently touches the furnishings however the canine merrily carries on with its journey

The robotic machine rotates to proceed cleansing – with Dixie nonetheless on board