‘Bullied’ child ballet star Jack Burns dubbed the next Billy Elliot ‘hanged himself’

A ‘bullied’ ballet dancer dubbed the subsequent Billy Elliot who was discovered lifeless aged 14 after starring on TV reportedly hanged himself.

Jack Burns, 14, an completed dancer who appeared within the TV drama Outlander in 2014, was discovered lifeless at house in Greenock, Inverclyde, on December 1.

He received a spot on the Elite Academy of Dance and the Royal Conservatoire in Glasgow, appeared in ITV thriller Plain Sight and several other BBC productions.

, who was described as an ‘inspiration’ by his academics and took up dancing seven years in the past, additionally performed rugby and soccer.

Jack was rushed to hospital, the place he was later pronounced lifeless, after being discovered hanged at his house, stories the Day by day Mirror. Police are stated to not be treating his loss of life as suspicious.

The pupil at St Columba’s faculty in Kilmacolm leaves behind mom Karen, 46, father Robert, 47, and brother Rory.

Tributes have poured in from shocked family and friends for the reason that loss of life was introduced.

Jack additionally labored as a mannequin, fronting campaigns for world manufacturers by way of his contracts with The Mannequin Workforce in Glasgow.

Shocked pals took to Fb to pay tribute to the boy. One wrote: ‘Jack was such a tremendous boy and he didn’t deserve the stuff he went by way of. He by no means ever wished to harm anybody, there was not a nasty bone in his physique.

‘I am completely heartbroken that I’ve misplaced somebody who meant a lot to me and lots of extra folks.’

One other stated: ‘Your mother and father / household / pals should be so unbelievably pleased with you and what you have achieved.

‘What a tremendous particular person and to do what makes you cheerful and be you, it doesn’t matter what. Takes such uncommon braveness that a number of us do not have.’

Father Thomas Boyle, priest of St Mary’s Church in Greenock, the place his funeral shall be held tomorrow, instructed MailOnline: ‘It is a tragedy for the household which is inexplicable.

‘Everybody shall be on the funeral tomorrow to help Karen, Robert and his brother Rory.

‘All the pieces he participated in so nicely in his life shall be there, from the ballet faculty, his rugby membership and the folks he performed soccer with. Everybody’s completely devastated by what’s occurred.’

Information of his loss of life was shared on the Fb web page of Elite Academy of Dance. A press release learn: ‘It’s with a really heavy coronary heart that we write this publish.

‘Tragically as we misplaced our a lot cherished pupil Jack Burns on Sunday, December 1.

‘Jack was an inspiration to everybody at Elite and touched the hearts of everybody who had the pleasure of working and dancing with him since 2012.

‘We and all of Jack’s household and pals are naturally utterly devastated and confused and solutions.

‘Jack’s household want to let everybody know that his funeral service shall be at at 10am at St Mary’s Church, Patrick Road, Greenock, on Thursday, December 12.

‘Karen, Robert and Rory would love if these from his Elite Household that knew and cherished Jack as a lot as all of them do wished to attend. They might additionally take a lot consolation if college students want to attend in Alba or Elite Hoodies and sit collectively on Thursday.

‘Our studio shall be open at 9am on Thursday for these wishing to attend. All our ideas and prayers at the moment are with Jack’s fast household and pals however particularly together with his mother and father Karen, Robert and his brother Rory.’

The UK Theatre Faculty stated in a press release: ‘Final week, we emailed all of our present college students’ mother and father and guardians with the terribly unhappy information in regards to the passing of one in all our exceptionally proficient younger college students.

‘Jack’s household have stated that anybody who want to attend his funeral is greater than welcome.

‘They’ve additionally talked about that youngsters and younger folks from Jack’s ballet faculties shall be carrying their youth group hoodies as a tribute to Jack and the teams that he cherished to attend.’

A Police Scotland spokesman stated: ‘At round three.30pm on December 1, police had been referred to as following the loss of life of a 14-year-old boy inside a home in Greenock.

‘Enquiries are ongoing to ascertain the precise reason for his loss of life which police should not treating as suspicious.’