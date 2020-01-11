“Bullitt” Mustang sells for $3.74 million at Florida auction

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Highland Inexperienced 1968 Ford Mustang GT featured within the movie “Bullitt” was bought Friday at a Florida public sale home for $three.74 million.

The sale at Mecum Kissimmee marks the most costly Mustang ever bought, surpassing a 1967 Shelby GT500 Tremendous Snake that bought final 12 months for $2.2 million, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Proprietor Sean Kiernan, along with his sister Kelly Cotton using shotgun, drove the automotive throughout the public sale block at Silver Spurs Area after which addressed a crowd of about 25,000 earlier than the bidding began.

“This car had sold twice in its life, it’s been in my family for 45 years. Each time it has sold, it was $3,500,” Kiernan stated. “So we’re going to start it off at that price and go from there.”

The public sale home posted an 11-minute video of the public sale on YouTube.

Bidding surpassed $three million within the first minute. The highest bid went forwards and backwards between somebody current and a bidder on the cellphone for a number of minutes earlier than the thriller purchaser on the cellphone gained, agreeing to pay $three.four million plus a 10 p.c purchaser’s premium.

Kiernan’s father, Robert, purchased the automotive after seeing an advert in a 1974 subject of “Road & Track.” The New Jersey household used it as a day by day commuter till the clutch gave out in 1980. Within the late 1970s, Steve McQueen, who performed the title character in “Bullitt,” tracked down the Kiernans and requested if he may reclaim the muscle automotive in return for the same Mustang. His pleas went unanswered.

Robert and Sean Kiernan started engaged on the Mustang in 2001. After Robert Kiernan’s loss of life in 2014, Sean Kiernan completed the automotive and revealed it to the world. Following the automotive’s sale, Sean Kiernan stated he doesn’t suppose a costlier Mustang will ever be bought.

“As far as Mustangs go, this is it. With dad being down in the record books forever, that’s what matters to me,” he stated. “I’ve been at peace with the sale for probably eight months now. We’re just having fun with this.”