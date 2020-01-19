Bully Ray Reportedly Moved Out Of ROH Management Role

By Felix Upton Final up to date Jan 19, 2020

Bully Ray has lots of obligations, however now he doesn’t have to fret about managing ROH’s Ladies’s Division anymore.

Squared Circle Sirens stories that Bully Ray is now not accountable for the Ladies Of Honor division of ROH. He has been changed by Jonathan Gresham.

It’s reported that Jonathan Gresham took the place in early January. He plans on giving the division a face-lift as nicely.

Jonathan Gresham can be a wrestler for ROH. He helps prepare on the ROH Dojo in Baltimore as nicely.