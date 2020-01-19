Bully Ray Reportedly Moved Out Of ROH Management Role

News TV SHOWS

January 19, 2020
By Felix Upton

Bully Ray has lots of obligations, however now he doesn’t have to fret about managing ROH’s Ladies’s Division anymore.

Squared Circle Sirens stories that Bully Ray is now not accountable for the Ladies Of Honor division of ROH. He has been changed by Jonathan Gresham.

It’s reported that Jonathan Gresham took the place in early January. He plans on giving the division a face-lift as nicely.

Jonathan Gresham can be a wrestler for ROH. He helps prepare on the ROH Dojo in Baltimore as nicely.



ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

