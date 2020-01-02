Bumper recruitment for 6060 Trade Apprentice posts in Ordnance Factory Board

The Ordnance Manufacturing unit Board has 10 Purposes are invited for the 12th cross candidates. 6060 Posts of Commerce Apprentice will probably be admitted. Of those posts, 3847 ITI and 2219 posts are of non-ITI. The appliance course of for these posts 10 will begin from January. The final date to use is 9 February 2020. Chosen candidates will probably be appointed in Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

Whole variety of posts

6060 Put up

I t i- 3847

Non ITI- 2219

Eligibility

Should have handed class X examination from a acknowledged college schooling board.

Get Nationwide Commerce Certificates (NTC) or Nationwide Apprenticeship Certificates (NAC) from Nationwide Council of Vocational Coaching.

Non-ITI-candidate 10 should cross and his / her marks must be no less than 50 per cent. wanted. Additionally math and science ought to have 40 proportion marks in every.

Age Restrict

The minimal age of the candidate must be 15 years and most age 24 years. Calculation of age restrict 09. 02. 2020.

Such choice will probably be

Choice of the candidates will probably be on the premise of benefit. Separate benefit lists will probably be made for each ITIs and non-ITIs.

Date of utility: 10 from January

Final date for utility: 9 February 2020

For extra info, see https://ofb.gov.in/

Click on right here for official notifications.