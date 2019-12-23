Bumrah Returns For Sri Lanka, Australia Series, Rohit Rested For T20Is

Jasprit Bumrah returned to India’s squads for the upcoming limited-overs sequence in opposition to Sri Lanka and Australia, the Board of Management for Cricket in India (BCCI) introduced on Monday. Opener Rohit Sharma, who completed 2019 as the highest run-scorer in ODIs, has been rested for the three-match Twenty20 Worldwide (T20I) sequence in opposition to Sri Lanka, beginning on January 5. Opener Shikhar Dhawan, after lacking out on India’s final sequence in opposition to the West Indies, has additionally returned to each the squads. Other than Rohit, quick bowler Mohammed Shami is one other massive title who has been rested for Sri Lanka T20Is.

Bumarh has returned to the squad after a niche of 4 months as he underwent a surgical procedure to deal with his decrease again downside. He final performed a world match in opposition to the West Indies in August. Bumrah proved his health by bowling throughout India’s web session forward of the second ODI in opposition to the West Indies in Vizag.

Shikhar Dhawan missed out on each T20I and ODI sequence in opposition to the West Indies after he suffered an damage throughout a home T20 sport.

India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been given a much-deserved break as he performed fixed cricket all through 2019, stretching from IPL 2019 to the West Indies tour of India. He even led Crew India at any time when common skipper Virat Kohli was rested.

The nationwide selectors, led by chief selector MSK Prasad, met in New Delhi to select each the squads.

After the assembly the chief selector stated that Crew India will appoint a specialist to assist Rishabh Pant enhance his wicket-keeping abilities.

“Pant needs to improve his keeping skills. We will have him work under a specialist wicket-keeping coach,” Prasad instructed reporters after the assembly.

India are scheduled to play three T20Is in opposition to Sri Lanka, which can be adopted by three ODIs in opposition to Australia beginning January 14.

India squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson.

India squad for Australia ODIs: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah.

(With PTI inputs)