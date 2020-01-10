Bumrah Surpasses Ashwin, Chahal To Achieve This Feat In T20Is

Jasprit Bumrah, who performed his first worldwide sequence after a niche of 4 months, went previous Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal to turn into the main wicket-taker for India in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) on Friday. Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Danushka Gunathilaka within the first over of Sri Lanka’s chase of 202 to take his wickets tally to 53 within the shortest format. Earlier than the beginning of the third T20I, there was a three-way tie between Bumrah, Ashwin and Chahal. Ashwin final performed a T20I in opposition to the West Indies again in 2017 whereas Chahal, who was a part of the taking part in XI in Pune, went wicketless in India’s commanding 78-run win over the guests.

The Board of Management for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to congratulate the fast-bowler.

— BCCI (@BCCI) January 10, 2020

“BOOOM. Jasprit Bumrah is now the leading wicket-taker in T20Is for #TeamIndia,” BCCI tweeted.

Within the match, Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga invited India to bat on a flat pitch in Pune.

India’s opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul placed on a 97-run partnership for the primary wicket.

Shikhar, who got here again from a knee harm within the sequence, scored a fluent half-century.

KL Rahul prime scored with a knock of 54 off 36 deliveries. Late flourish from Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey and Shardul Thakur took India previous 200.

In reply, Sri Lanka misplaced their openers inside the primary couple of overs.

Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva tried to regular the ship with a 68-run stand for the fifth wicket however as soon as Washington Sundar eliminated Mathews, Sri Lanka stored dropping wickets at common intervals and have been ultimately bowled out for 123.

With the win, India clinched the three-match sequence 2-Zero. Shardul Thakur was named participant of the match for his all-round present whereas Navdeep Saini was adjudged participant of the sequence.