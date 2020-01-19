Bungalow owners forced to tear down extension after council decides it was just five inches too high

By Isabella Nikolic For Mailonline

Revealed: 14:50 EST, 19 January 2020 | Up to date: 14:50 EST, 19 January 2020

The house owners of a bungalow are being pressured to tear down the roof of a brand new extension after councillors determined it was 5 inches too excessive.

Mr and Mrs Hyam had constructed a aspect extension to their home which was 4 inches shorter than the peak of the bungalow.

However Warwick District Council’s laws state that extensions should be at the very least 9 inches shorter than the unique constructing.

The extension can also be greater than two thirds the width of the unique constructing, once more going in opposition to the council’s laws.

Councillors on the planning committee turned down the owners’ software to change the situations by 5 votes to 4, which means the roof must be rebuilt.

Planning officers defined that permission for the semi-detached property, in Penns Shut in Cubbington, Warwickshire, had been granted because the plans had been amended to stick to the council’s Residential Design Information (RDG).

A report back to the assembly defined: ‘The RDG states that with the intention to seem as subservient additions, aspect extensions shouldn’t be higher than two thirds of the width of the unique dwelling home.

‘There must also be a set down of the roof ridge of a minimal of 225mm (9 inches).

‘The aspect extension as permitted is larger than two thirds the width of the unique dwelling.

‘Due to this fact the important thing think about guaranteeing a subservient design was the beforehand permitted 225mm set down.’

Councillors have been instructed the set down – or distinction in roof heights – was simply 100mm (4 inches) so the extension failed to fulfill the rules.

There had been 5 letters of assist for the applying to change the situations and Debbie Jones, talking on behalf of the candidates Mr and Mrs Hyam, stated it was a minor discrepancy and was a technical difficulty that arose throughout building.

However whereas councillors have been sympathetic to the house owners, they refused to provide any leeway which can imply the roof having to be rebuilt.

Councillor Terry Morris stated: ‘That is an unlucky one and I really feel for the candidates as a result of somebody has obtained it improper right here.

‘The considered enforcement and having to take the tiles and the roof trusses down and rebuild it’s costly, painful and never good however you simply cannot say that it sits properly within the streetscene and subsequently I must agree with officers and suggest refusal.’

Councillor Martyn Ashford added: ‘The design information is there for a cause, it must be adopted and it hasn’t been adopted right here so sadly they will have to take a look at it once more.’