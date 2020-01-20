Burger King customer trashes restaurant in Texas

By Nick Enoch for MailOnline

A buyer had an epic meltdown in a Burger King – throwing cup lids and straws on the ground – after apparently being advised she must pay further for a sauce packet.

Footage reveals the offended younger lady shouting abuse at a member of workers in a department of the fast-food outlet in San Antonio, Texas.

Standing on the meals counter, the shopper, who’s with a person, screams, ‘Clarify to her what the f**okay to say, b*tch’, earlier than flicking a container of sachets on the employee.

When the hoodie-wearing tantrum-thrower walks away, the feminine member of workers says, ‘She’s being ghetto’ – to which the shopper replies, ‘I am going to present you f**king ghetto, b*tch’.

A feminine buyer (above, left) is seen arguing with an worker at a department of Burger King in San Antonio, Texas, after apparently discovering out she’d be charged further for a packet of sauce

After flicking a container of sachets on the meals counter, she walks away, whereas the person she is with makes an attempt to calm her down

When a employee says the shopper is ‘being ghetto’, the offended lady screams, ‘I am going to present you ghetto, b*tch’ – and begins throwing straws and cup lids all around the ground

Unable to include her fury, she continues together with her hissy match and hurls much more gadgets to the bottom

Regardless of her buddy’s try to restrain her, she then hurls a container of straws and cup lids all around the ground.

The digital camera briefly sweeps over to, presumably, the person taking pictures the footage as he watches in disbelief whereas the shopper continues to toss extra gadgets to the bottom.

The video cuts again to the lady, who approaches the exit, saying to the worker, ‘Have enjoyable working at Burger King for eight bucks an hour, b*tch.’

Her defiance whereas leaving the shop is made all of the extra cringeworthy when she tries to push open a locked part of the door earlier than lastly leaving.

The one who shot the clip, on November 14 final 12 months, mentioned: ‘I used to be doing an Uber Eats order and, whereas ready for the order to complete, this girl obtained upset over an extra cost for a sauce packet.’

As she defiantly goes to go away the store, she tries to open a locked part of the door – including to the comedy of the state of affairs