Burger King’s “Part-Time” Offer To Prince Harry Is A Hit On Twitter

US-based multinational chain Burger King has began a marketing campaign imploring Prince Harry to take a job on the quick meals chain after he and his spouse Meghan Markle introduced their intentions to “step back” as members of the Royal Household and “work towards financial independence”.

@ harry, this royal household presents part-time positions – Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 13, 2020

The marketing campaign has evoked large response amongst social media customers with 1.four okay retweets and over 6.5 likes because it was shared.

Praising Burger King for the tweet, one person known as them “savage” for the concept and one other declaring that that they had “won” the Web.

The marketing campaign initially began in Argentina final week with the chain beginning a marketing campaign providing part-time positions to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The social media marketing campaign reads: “Dear Dukes, you can look for your first job without giving up the crown.” One other tells the couple that, “If you’re looking for a job, we have a new crown for you.”

Prince Harry is reportedly planning to fly to Canada this weekend and be a part of Meghan who returned fro Britain after the couple provoked a rift with Britain’s royal household by unexpectedly saying they might be stepping again from their roles to spend extra time in North America.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they’re formally recognized, spent six weeks in Canada on the finish of final yr earlier than returning to Britain.

Burger King department in Canada, in the meantime, is but to take cue from their friends in US and Argentina and lengthen Harry or Meghan a place at its chain, regardless of that being probably the most handy possibility.