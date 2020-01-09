January eight, 2020 | 10:37pm

A hungry burglar broke right into a Taco Bell in Georgia on Christmas morning, cooked some meals within the restaurant’s deep fryer, then laid down for a nap after his meal, native police stated.

The suspect was caught on video climbing into the quick meals joint in Lawrenceville by way of an open drive-through window, cops stated.

The burglar, who was carrying headphones when he broke in, then surveyed the Taco Bell’s kitchen earlier than firing up the deep fryer and cooking some meals.

He then ate a meal and laid down on the ground for an hourslong nap, the Atlanta Journal-Structure reported.

An worker who opened the restaurant later that morning observed meals on the counter and referred to as police.

The suspect, who continues to be at giant, stole a pc and a pill from the restaurant earlier than working off.