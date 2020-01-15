Burglar ‘walked over’ elderly woman’s body as she lay dead on her living room floor

By Bhvishya Patel For Mailonline

A burglar who compelled his approach into an 81-year-old girl’s home as she lay useless on the lounge flooring has been jailed for six years.

Carl Port, 50, broke into the house of Jean Whitmore in Corridor Inexperienced, Birmingham, and stepped over her useless physique as he stole gadgets, together with her financial institution card and jewelry, from the property on April 26 final yr.

He then used Ms Whitmore’s card on 12 events earlier than officers found her physique on the home 5 days later after frightened neighbours contacted police.

Officers discovered the home had been damaged into after a brick had been used to smash a window behind the home main into the eating room.

They compelled open the again door and instantly discovered Ms Whitmore’s physique on the lounge flooring subsequent to the eating room door.

West Midlands Police initially launched a homicide enquiry however a put up mortem discovered that the aged girl died from pure causes someday between April 15 and 16.

Detectives bought in touch along with her financial institution to cancel her card after discovering it had been used following her dying.

CCTV from outlets, a pub and money machines confirmed Port utilizing the stolen card – together with at a Money Generator retailer the place a transaction was declined.

The declined receipt was discovered inside his pockets when police arrested him on July 15 at his residence on Hamlet Street – only a three minute stroll from Jean’s home.

His residence and campervan had been searched and three jars stuffed with Ms Whitmore’s jewelry had been discovered inside, one contained a watch belonging to her late father.

Port pleaded responsible to 12 counts of fraud however denied housebreaking and went on trial at Birmingham Crown Court docket.

He was discovered responsible on January 13 following a four-day trial and was jailed for six years.

Detective Constable Alan Reeves, of West Midlands Police stated after the case: ‘The housebreaking occurred round 10 days after Jean died.

‘Port will need to have identified that she was useless, as he would have walked over her as a way to get into the home and steal her most precious belongings.

‘It is actually stunning that he did not name for assist or let anybody know that she’d died.

‘It is much more stunning that he continued to make use of her financial institution card up till it was cancelled six days later.

‘Though we’re happy with the sentence nothing will undo the additional damage he precipitated to Jean’s household and mates throughout their time of grief, and we hope that justice brings them some closure.’

In an announcement launched on January 15, Ms Whitmore’s family members stated that they felt justice had been executed and that she may lastly relaxation in peace.

They stated: ‘Jean was such a proud girl and she or he would not wish to hassle anyone.

‘She was very pleased in her residence and cherished nothing greater than to look at her favorite TV programmes, tennis and soccer.

‘When Jean handed away we had been shocked to seek out out not solely that she’d died however had actually been burgled in her own residence as she lay deceased. It was actually stunning.

‘The Corridor Inexperienced group was in shock over what had occurred to Jean, a well known and well-loved bigger than life native character.

‘DC Alan Reeves and his crew have executed an unbelievable job in securing a conviction. We’re very grateful for the work they’ve executed.’